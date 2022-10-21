ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SJSU Football Player Struck and Killed by School Bus

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The incident occurred early Friday morning near San José State's campus.

San José State freshman football player Camdan McWright was killed after he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter, the school said in a statement .

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning,” head coach Brent Brennan said. “Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times.”

“The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community,” president Steve Perez added. “We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time.”

According to NBC Bay Area , McWright was riding his scooter near campus when he was struck at about 6:50 a.m. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee, McWright rode into the path of the bus. None of the 14 students who were on the bus at the time of the crash were injured.

“Some witnesses on scene gave statements that the traffic traveling on Reed at the time had a green light, but that is still something that we will need to confirm and that’ll be part of our investigation,” Lee said.

McWright was a three-star running back out of Pacoima, Calif., playing in his first season with San Jose State. He had appeared in only one game this season.

Sports Illustrated

