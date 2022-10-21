Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airlines Have the Passengers. Now They Need the Planes
Boeing and Airbus have been struggling with parts and labor shortages. The issues have made it difficult to ramp up production of new planes. The limitations mean airlines can't expand flying as easily and airfare prices are likely to remain high. Air travel demand is showing no sign of easing,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs
JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A ‘Catastrophe' Is Coming for the Economy, But It's Not Recession Or Inflation, Says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
