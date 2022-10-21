Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced the name of the victim of a homicide at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is Sean M. Hakeem...
wach.com
Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
WIS-TV
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home. Both of the victims were pronounced...
wach.com
Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
WIS-TV
Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning shooting left one person dead and another injured Sunday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to an apartment complex at around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Dr on reports of a shooting. Investigators found a man...
Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road. Deputies...
WIS-TV
Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
WRDW-TV
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
WIS-TV
“Shadowy figure” and “stacks of cash”: Investigative reports give details on “suspicious fire”
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - New incident reports on the “suspicious fire” of a South Congaree landlord include arson allegations and a description of the “stacks of cash” firefighters found. WIS obtained the incident reports from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Fire Services,...
Early Christmas preparations underway in the City of Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The holiday season is already on the horizon in the City of Orangeburg. Utility crews are at work this week installing Christmas displays at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. Bamberg residents Tina and Rich Latronica visit the gardens every week. “Pretty much check it all out,...
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
WIS-TV
CPD responds to shooting on Nobility Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Nobility Drive shortly after noon on Oct. 24. Investigators say a man was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are working to identify whoever was involved...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. charge teen and family members in Swansea shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says three individuals have been charged following a Saturday shooting that injured two people in Swansea. The victims suffered minor wounds. Authorities say a teen, his mother and his uncle are facing multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
WIS-TV
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital with connection to Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Virginia State Police is asking for any information related to an individual who escaped early Monday, Oct. 24, from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Va. Christopher Feagin, 32, is a white male with numerous tattoos on both arms. One of those tattoos is a skull...
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment complex. Last night on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay St in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
wtoc.com
SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.
HA,MPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision in Hampton County. According to SCHP Master Trooper James Miller, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV traveling south on US-17A and a BMW...
WIS-TV
Bosch plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bosch will invest $260 million on developing an electric motor production line at its Dorchester County plant, the company said Tuesday. The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its Dorchester Road location in North Charleston, according to a news release. The company, which has maintained operations in the county since 1974, plans to produce new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.
