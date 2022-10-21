ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning shooting left one person dead and another injured Sunday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to an apartment complex at around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Dr on reports of a shooting. Investigators found a man...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

CPD responds to shooting on Nobility Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Nobility Drive shortly after noon on Oct. 24. Investigators say a man was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are working to identify whoever was involved...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment complex. Last night on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay St in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wtoc.com

SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HA,MPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision in Hampton County. According to SCHP Master Trooper James Miller, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV traveling south on US-17A and a BMW...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Bosch plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bosch will invest $260 million on developing an electric motor production line at its Dorchester County plant, the company said Tuesday. The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its Dorchester Road location in North Charleston, according to a news release. The company, which has maintained operations in the county since 1974, plans to produce new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy