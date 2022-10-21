Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!. On this fourth episode, Gannon shoots the breeze with First Alert Meteorologist Claire Fry, so you’ll...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday. According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday. These numbers are only for students marked absent...
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
WECT
Multiple local government and community meetings to take place this Tuesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple local government and community meetings will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss various issues related to southeastern North Carolina communities. New Hanover County Board of Elections. The New Hanover County Board of Elections is scheduled to host a meeting at 5 p.m. in...
coastalreview.org
Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say
Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
WECT
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. New details on a report that shows how much North Carolina hospitals profited off Medicare patients in recent years. Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over...
My Fox 8
PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Harris teeter holding grand opening Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s newest Harris Teeter is opening its doors Tuesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony is set for 5:00 p.m., with a sampling event running until 8:00 p.m, offering complimentary samples of some of Harris Teeter’s most unique products. The store is...
WECT
Brunswick Community College Intercultural Festival to feature live performances, art displays
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Expect to see live performances, art displays, international food and more at the Brunswick Community College Intercultural Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Per a BCC announcement, the Odell Williamson Auditorium will host the festival. “Open to all, the FREE...
WECT
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 students are not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. A total of 231 students were absent from the school on Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WECT
Crews fight fire near 17th Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
WECT
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Columbus County Sheriff...
WECT
Local brewery and fintech company create beer to raise money for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Brewing Company and nCino, a local fintech company, partnered to create a beer to raise money for Nourish NC. As of October 25, they have sold their entire stock. Proceeds from 4-packs and draft of the Bankers’ Hours DDH New England Style IPA (7.1%)...
WECT
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic. Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic. Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
NC sheriff resigns as DA sets up to present evidence for removing him from office
The district attorney’s presentation was cued up on the courtroom screens. The room was packed. Then the sheriff resigned.
whqr.org
Takeaways from Novant Health's latest update
John Gizdic, the executive vice president and chief business development officer for Novant Health spoke on the difficulties the hospital has had to deal with due to the pandemic. He did, however, clarify that this was not unique to New Hanover County: “Our industry has faced unprecedented challenges over the...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive new vests from charity
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s Arco and Orex have received bullet and stab-protective vests from a donation through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Per a BCSO release, the vests are embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested...
Comments / 0