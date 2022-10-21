ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!. On this fourth episode, Gannon shoots the breeze with First Alert Meteorologist Claire Fry, so you’ll...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say

Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. New details on a report that shows how much North Carolina hospitals profited off Medicare patients in recent years. Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Harris teeter holding grand opening Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s newest Harris Teeter is opening its doors Tuesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony is set for 5:00 p.m., with a sampling event running until 8:00 p.m, offering complimentary samples of some of Harris Teeter’s most unique products. The store is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 students are not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. A total of 231 students were absent from the school on Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC

The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews fight fire near 17th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Takeaways from Novant Health's latest update

John Gizdic, the executive vice president and chief business development officer for Novant Health spoke on the difficulties the hospital has had to deal with due to the pandemic. He did, however, clarify that this was not unique to New Hanover County: “Our industry has faced unprecedented challenges over the...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive new vests from charity

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s Arco and Orex have received bullet and stab-protective vests from a donation through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Per a BCSO release, the vests are embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

