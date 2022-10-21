ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.

The season will last from Saturday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Oct. 29 in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

West Virginia guide for first-time hunters

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a press release that only residents are allowed to hunt wild boars and that no special permit is required.

“Wild boars are dependent on hard mast crops and white oak and chestnut oak are the main hard mast crops available in the boar counties this year,” project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Colin Carpenter said in the release. “Boars will take advantage of these food sources, so hunters would be wise to begin their search for boar signs in stands of white oak.”

Those hunting in one of the 51 counties open to firearms antlerless deer hunting, which began on Thursday and runs through Sunday, must wear 400 square inches of blaze orange over their outer clothing while antlerless season is open, the DNR said.

The second split of wild boar season will be from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5.

West Virginia hunting regulations and more information can be found on the DNR’s website , and more information about wild boar hunting seasons specifically can be found on page 43 of the 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary .

