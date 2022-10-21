Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
NBC Los Angeles
Republican Gains in Key States Signal Bad News for Democrats Ahead of Midterms, New Polls Show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
NBC Los Angeles
Arizona GOP Governor Candidate Kari Lake, Who Has Spread Election Conspiracies, Raises Cash From Business Leaders
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has pushed false conspiracies about the 2020 election, has seen financial support from corporate leaders in her bid for office. Lake is one of at least 20 Republican candidates for governor who have either disputed or outright denied the results of the 2020...
NBC Los Angeles
Russian Court Denies Brittney Griner's Appeal, Sending WNBA Star to a Penal Colony for at Least 8 Years
A Russian court denied WNBA star Brittney Griner's appeal on Tuesday after the American athlete was convicted on drug charges earlier this year. Griner, who plays professional basketball in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was arrested in February after Russian authorities found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
NBC Los Angeles
Barack Obama Jokes About Not Wanting to Host Packers at White House
Obama jokes not wanting to host Packers at White House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In October of 2011, then-President Barack Obama invited the 1985 Super Bowl-winning Chicago Bears to the White House for a visit. The '85 Bears trip to the White House was canceled due to the...
NBC Los Angeles
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Told Ted Kennedy the Legal Basis Ensuring Abortion Rights Was ‘Settled' Law in 2005, New Book Reveals
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion that overturned out the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, assured the late Sen. Ted Kennedy in 2005 that he considered a key legal basis for Roe to be "settled," a new book reveals. "I am a believer in precedents,"...
Comments / 0