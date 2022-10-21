Read full article on original website
Related
I broke down in tears after my mum invited 40 people to her birthday & no one came – she spent hours cleaning the house
PLANNING a birthday party can be stressful, and heartbreaking if people don’t show up. One daughter revealed she broke down in tears after her mum spent all day cleaning the house for her own birthday, and then not one of the 40 guests came. TikTok user Addie, who posts...
When I fell for my wife, I kept our relationship a secret. Now I'm making up for lost time.
The author shares how when she fell in love with a woman, her now wife, she kept the relationship secret, fearing what others might say.
pethelpful.com
Dog Thinks 'Homecoming Parade' Is Just for Her and Our Hearts Can't Take It
TikTok doggo @akirablackpit was outside on her front porch when something unique was passing by. She couldn't contain her excitement. She jumped right up to the wall to look at what was happening. It was a parade! The fancy cars, music and cheerleaders that were marching right past this doggo's...
16 Best Side Gigs To Do Just a Few Hours a Week
Even if you don't have a lot of spare time, you can turn a few extra hours into extra money with the right side gig. That extra money can help you reach financial goals more quickly, stay on top of...
When I was 18 months old, I called a stranger 'daddy' at the park. My mom fell in love with him and he became my real dad.
When the author was little, she called a stranger at the park "daddy." Six months later, she and her mother and brother moved in with him.
“There’s a man in my bedroom” Little girl tells horrified mother while alone in old house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Some people, and even some animals, are very attune to what is going on in all layers of the universe. As if there are realms where other entities exist - ghosts, perhaps, or maybe even angels, or perhaps other iterations of ourselves.
I became a millionaire after quitting my nursing job – now I buy custom-made Porsches & have a mansion
A WOMAN who became a millionaire during the pandemic has revealed the goodies her new life has afforded her. Allie Rae, 34, from the US, ditched her job as a nurse and hasn't looked back since. Speaking to Truly, the nurse turned Only Fans model shared her lavish lifestyle and...
Woman buys shirts but won't let boyfriend wear them when she's working
This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. One of my girlfriends had very odd views about relationships. At one point, she bought me some clothes and would only let me wear them when she was around. I wanted to share what I went through to see if anyone else thinks it's as ridiculous as I do.
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
I’m a dad – people call me weird for my cleaning hack but it’s a must if you have young kids
WHEN it comes to cleaning your home, you may think you're on top of things. But as one YouTuber pointed out, you can never keep things too clean, especially if you have young children in the house. The host of the YouTube channel Heart Storm Media shared his interesting cleaning...
My family is obsessed with the 'death time clock' displaying the time of death of the dearly departed beside the coffin
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. At every wake I have ever attended, there has been what I affectionately like to call the "death time clock."
Dad moved to tears when sister surprises him after 24 years apart
Benito Saavedra reunited with his sister Eva Saavedra in Dallas, Texas after being apart for 24 years after he immigrated to the United States.
Steve Jobs never locked the front door of his Palo Alto house, which had an English-style cottage garden full of wildflowers and 'stuff you could eat,' U2's Bono says in memoir
The Apple cofounder also didn't have any security guards, live-in help, or drivers, his biographer has previously said.
After years of straightening my hair, I stopped trying to hide my Black roots | Zakiya Dalila Harris
I tried to fit in with my white friends by smothering my hair with painful chemicals – until I decided to have the Big Chop, says the New York-based author Zakiya Dalila Harris
Van life is just ‘glorified homelessness,’ says a 33-year-old woman who tried the nomadic lifestyle and ended up broke
Natasha Scott tried out van life. To say it didn’t end up as she expected is an understatement. It was 3 a.m., and Natasha Scott was lying awake as the rain pounded on the roof of her van, listening to the murmurs of animals outside. The barrier between the world and her bedroom was paper thin.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
This Family Recreated Encanto’s Magical Casita For Halloween and It’s Amazing [Video]
Halloween is hands down my favorite holiday so I really love it when people go all out and decorate like we do. With that being said, if you are an Encanto fan you have got to see this recreation of the Casita from Disney’s Encanto. A Utah family dressed...
Comments / 0