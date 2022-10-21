Read full article on original website
Related
wvxu.org
Ohio lawmakers urged to find funding for 988 suicide hotline before money runs out
The national 988 suicide hotline was hailed as a life-saving tool when it was rolled out in July. But there was no federal funding for the 180 local crisis centers in all 50 states that take those calls. Advocates in Ohio want state lawmakers to start now to plan for...
wvxu.org
Here’s where abortion lawsuits in Indiana and Kentucky stand
Abortion access has fluctuated dramatically in Indiana and Kentucky over the past few months. New laws restricting services have gone into effect and faced legal challenges in both states. Access could keep shifting, as cases head to the states’ supreme courts in the coming months. Kentucky voters will also decide...
wvxu.org
Free concert for Tim Ryan starts final two weeks of campaigning in close Ohio US Senate race
With polls showing Ohio’s US Senate race is deadlocked, the next two weeks of campaigning will likely be intense. Last night several thousand people came out to hear Dave Matthews perform for free to rally for Democratic candidate Tim Ryan. The line to get into the free show snaked...
wvxu.org
Full analysis of the race for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District
Kentucky’s sprawling 4th Congressional District stretches from northern Kentucky and parts of northeastern Kentucky south to Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties near Louisville. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has represented the district since 2012 and has won re-election four times. Biotech executive Matt Lehman, who lives in Newport, is looking to change who represents the district. He is campaigning to become the first Democrat to represent the district since 2004.
wvxu.org
'We can win our future,' Charles Booker says about Kentucky's U.S. Senate race
In the race for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, Charles Booker is bringing his “hood to the holler” campaign message to voters as he tries to break the long losing streak for Kentucky Democrats in that contest. But it won’t be easy to knock off the incumbent. Senator...
Comments / 0