ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

Here’s where abortion lawsuits in Indiana and Kentucky stand

Abortion access has fluctuated dramatically in Indiana and Kentucky over the past few months. New laws restricting services have gone into effect and faced legal challenges in both states. Access could keep shifting, as cases head to the states’ supreme courts in the coming months. Kentucky voters will also decide...
INDIANA STATE
wvxu.org

Full analysis of the race for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District

Kentucky’s sprawling 4th Congressional District stretches from northern Kentucky and parts of northeastern Kentucky south to Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties near Louisville. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has represented the district since 2012 and has won re-election four times. Biotech executive Matt Lehman, who lives in Newport, is looking to change who represents the district. He is campaigning to become the first Democrat to represent the district since 2004.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy