Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952
The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan
When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say. The post Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The church-goers meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
Michigan Man Requests Help From Outdoor Enthusiasts in Search for Missing Parents
A Michigan man is searching for answers to solving his parents' missing person case, which has remained unsolved since 1977. His next step? Turning to outdoor enthusiasts across the state. John Block Jr. has not seen his parents since their plane went missing on July 4, 1977, upon failing to...
Nearly 25 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan This Year
California - 2,133. According to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 24 kids have gone missing in Michigan since January 1st, 2022. One is way too many so please take a few seconds to look at these pictures and see if you recognize any of these missing Michigan kids.
Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?
If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
WOUB
Supporters say Ohio’s third grade reading guarantee is ‘more necessary now than ever’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An education policy research group is voicing its support for Ohio’s current reading education laws as legislators prepare to consider a bill that would eliminate the state’s required retention of third graders who do not pass their reading test. The state’s...
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
Does My Auto Insurance Cover Hitting a Deer in Michigan?
It is the time of year when the deer are moving and unfortunately there are also a lot of car-deer crashes on the roadways. If you hit a deer, will your auto insurance cover the costs of repairing your vehicle?. How Many Car Deer Crashes Are There Each Year?. According...
cwcolumbus.com
Crime in central Ohio takes a toll on first responders' mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As crime and violence impacts families and communities, first responders said it affects their mental health as well. "I don’t want to see anyone lose their life, especially a first responder that’s out there putting their lives on the line every day," said Mick Yinger, a retired police officer who worked in central Ohio for 21 years.
Is This Really Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
You know what they say about opinions - everyone has got one. Not everyone is going to like the same things when it comes to food, music, styles, and in this particular case, Halloween candy. If you think something chocolate is the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan, think again.
Look Inside The Abandoned Estelle Murder House In Northern Michigan
The story behind the gruesome murders almost sounds like it is that of a late-night ghost story you would tell under the covers, while the dim light from a flashlight illuminating your face for the tale. Get ready for the sad and true story from the Estelle murder house. The...
Yes, The First Tri-Colored Traffic Light Was Invented in Michigan
Here's one more thing we can file under "first done in Michigan." Now, I'm going to be honest. I've never wondered about the very first tri-colored traffic light or when and where it was invented. I mostly just wonder why the person in front of me slammed on their brakes at a yellow light when CLEARLY we both could've made it.
‘Fire That Took Her:’ Documentary released on fiery murder of Ohio’s Judy Malinowski
A new documentary tells the tragic story of a central Ohio woman, Judy Malinowski, who died after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, but not before she recorded testimony to be used against him at her own murder trial.
At Least 8 Michigan-Themed Puzzles For When You’re Stuck Indoors
As the weather continues to cool, you might be looking for more things to do indoors. Especially on those cold, rainy, windy days. Personally, I love a good puzzle. Typing that and/or saying it out loud always makes me feel like I should be retired and relaxing on a porch but, it's the truth. Puzzles have a way of relaxing me.
Ohio 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ maker pleads guilty to trying to sell them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspended Ohio National Guard member, who was previously charged with making terroristic threats against a Jewish school in April, has pleaded guilty to selling “ghost guns” with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 25, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to federal charges related to selling guns that were made whole or in […]
