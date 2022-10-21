ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guild of Music Supervisors Announces 2023 Awards Date

By Jazz Tangcay
 4 days ago
The Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) has announced that the 13th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards will be held on March 5, 2023. The organization also outlined its submission dates and guidelines.

The announcement comes on the heels of the 8th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Music in Media Conference, which was held on Oct. 1.

GMS president Joel C. High told the 405 attendees that the GMS Awards is returning to an in-person event with availability to virtual attendees. The event will be held at the Wilshire Ebell in Los Angeles. The annual award ceremony has been a major platform for music supervisors to celebrate and honor their craft in storytelling through music — recognizing work within film, television, video games, documentaries, trailers and advertising.

Later, the Guild will name the recipient of the Icon Award. Diane Warren, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, and Kenny Loggins have been past recipients. The Legacy Award honoree will also be named at a later date.

Highlights from the music conference included actress and producer Issa Rae, the music team from Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and the music team from Riot Games’ League of Legends and Netflix’s “Arcane” who all featured on panels.

“The event was very successful in bringing new discussions and topics to the forefront with regards to our craft,” said Guild vice president Madonna Wade-Reed. “There was something for everyone. Best all, our community had the opportunity to be together, in person, for the first time in over 2 and a half years and it showed how much we all need a bit of that as well.“

See the GMS Awards timeline below:

Oct.18: Submission portal opens
Nov. 30: Last day for free submissions
Dec. 15: Submission portal closes at 6 p.m. PT
Jan 23, 2023: Nominees announced, GMS Awards voting opens
Feb 2, 2023: GMS Nominee Celebration
Feb 6, 2023: GMS Awards voting closes at 6 p.m. PT
March 5, 2023: 13th Annual GMS Awards

