Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast Tuesday Oct 25: sunny during the day, possible thunderstorms in the evening
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies during the day here in Cobb County on Tuesday, October 25, with a high near 76 degrees. But showers and thunderstorms are forecast overnight before 1 a.m. The expected overnight low is around 51. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This...
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast: Sunday, October 23, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, October, 23, 2022, with a high temperature of near 74 degrees. Tonight it’s expected to be mostly clear with an overnight low of around 48 degrees. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This...
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb commuters who use I-285 near Georgia 400: “expect major disruptions”
As the Georgia Department of Transportation continues with the project at I-285 and Georgia 400, the disruption to Cobb commuters who use that route will be substantial. In its weekly newsletter, Cobb County government made the following announcement about what can be expected:. “Construction on I-285 around the 400 interchanges...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
Houston County man flown to Atlanta for burns after a mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is being treated for burns at an Atlanta hospital after a mobile home fire in Hayneville, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Two people were inside of a mobile home at 2882 Highway 341 South in Houston County just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Fire Department announces promotions
The City of Marietta announced promotions in the Marietta Fire Department that took effect in September. The city posted the following information to its website:. “The Marietta Fire Department and Fire Chief Tim Milligan are pleased to announce that promotions have been made within the department and were effective on Sunday, September 18 and Sunday, September 25, 2022.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta woman crashes car into Rottenwood Creek, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy, the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries to the driver. The incident happened across from 1035 Franklin Gateway on Sunday October 23 at about 10...
cobbcountycourier.com
Canceled debate ignites dispute over Georgia HD-35 candidate’s 2013 criminal charges
Robert Trim, the Republican candidate for Georgia House District 35, withdrew from a scheduled debate with Democrat Lisa Campbell, igniting a fiery exchange between the candidates over Trim’s legal issues stemming from a 2013 incident. The debate was supposed to take place on the Kennesaw State University campus on...
Retired GBI profiler recalls tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system, 25 years later
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been 25 years since the murder that started “Levi’s Call,” the Georgia alert that helps save missing children. The murder of Levi Frady, who disappeared in Forsyth County, is still unsolved. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to retired Georgia Bureau...
The Citizen Online
Girl, 14, admits in juvenile court she started Peachtree City Walmart fire, says DA
Under state’s first offender law, her sentence can’t be made public — The 14-year-old Peachtree City girl responsible for setting the Aug. 24 fire that caused significant damage to the Walmart superstore on Peachtree City’s west side appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 21 on charges of 1st degree arson, where she admitted starting the fire.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine Creek
Just north of Dallas, GA, a tall steel trestle carries the Southern Railway tracks across Pumpkinvine Creek. On a Sunday morning in October 1903, engineer Jim Nichols pushed the throttles on his southbound 25-car train. The train sped forward, and it gained more speed on the steep down grade heading toward the creek. Once on the trestle, the iron bridge began to vibrate and sway.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta’s historic William Root House recognized for its use of interative touchscreen technology
Marietta’s historic William Root House Museum & Garden was recognized by the American Alliance of Museums‘ Center for the Future of Museums (CFM) for its use of touchscreen technology. The CFM became aware of the interactive touchscreen experience at the William Root House, and asked Cobb Landmarks Executive...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Melt Yard opening soon
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
theatlanta100.com
Ghost story: The Lady of Lake Lanier
Lake Lanier’s history is as murky as its deep waters. Perhaps it’s no surprise that the lake has always been controversial. But some believe it’s also haunted. In 1958, Susie Roberts and Delia May Parker Young drowned in the lake. While crossing the Lake Lanier bridge, Susie, wearing a blue dress, lost control of her car.
WXIA 11 Alive
30-year-old man wanted in search for missing teen in Clayton County
Tanaya Brooks was reported missing on May 18, 2022. Officers responded to the 10th block of Hawthorne Drive in Riverdale to investigate her disappearance.
Comments / 0