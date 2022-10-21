ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather forecast: Sunday, October 23, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, October, 23, 2022, with a high temperature of near 74 degrees. Tonight it’s expected to be mostly clear with an overnight low of around 48 degrees. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This...
COBB COUNTY, GA
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb commuters who use I-285 near Georgia 400: “expect major disruptions”

As the Georgia Department of Transportation continues with the project at I-285 and Georgia 400, the disruption to Cobb commuters who use that route will be substantial. In its weekly newsletter, Cobb County government made the following announcement about what can be expected:. “Construction on I-285 around the 400 interchanges...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
CANTON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Fire Department announces promotions

The City of Marietta announced promotions in the Marietta Fire Department that took effect in September. The city posted the following information to its website:. “The Marietta Fire Department and Fire Chief Tim Milligan are pleased to announce that promotions have been made within the department and were effective on Sunday, September 18 and Sunday, September 25, 2022.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta woman crashes car into Rottenwood Creek, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy, the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries to the driver. The incident happened across from 1035 Franklin Gateway on Sunday October 23 at about 10...
MARIETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch home damaged by fire

Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
DeanLand

This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine Creek

Just north of Dallas, GA, a tall steel trestle carries the Southern Railway tracks across Pumpkinvine Creek. On a Sunday morning in October 1903, engineer Jim Nichols pushed the throttles on his southbound 25-car train. The train sped forward, and it gained more speed on the steep down grade heading toward the creek. Once on the trestle, the iron bridge began to vibrate and sway.
DALLAS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Melt Yard opening soon

By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
MARIETTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Ghost story: The Lady of Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier’s history is as murky as its deep waters. Perhaps it’s no surprise that the lake has always been controversial. But some believe it’s also haunted. In 1958, Susie Roberts and Delia May Parker Young drowned in the lake. While crossing the Lake Lanier bridge, Susie, wearing a blue dress, lost control of her car.
GEORGIA STATE

