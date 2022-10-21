Human remains found in NC belong to woman missing since 2018, sheriff’s office says

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Human remains found at a home in Stokes County belong to a woman who went missing over four years, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

On Monday, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation searched a home on Ashbury Road in Westfield.

According to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, this search was in order to find information and evidence regarding the disappearance of Sarah Ashley Hill, who had been reported missing out of Patrick Country, Virginia, in August 2018.

Hill was reported missing in August and hadn’t been seen or heard from since June of 2018. Surry County deputies looked at several areas in the county, including three different properties on King Park Circle in Mount Airy.

Ultimately the investigation led them to Ashbury Road, where the sheriff’s office says that Hill was last seen alive at the home on Ashbury Road around the time she reportedly disappeared.

Bringing in heavy equipment, they dug through the property and found human remains beneath the floor of a “pre-existing structure.” The remains were tested at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and identified as Hill on Thursday.

Hill’s family has been notified.

“Our law enforcement families are keeping Ms. Hill’s family in their thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Lemons and Sheriff Hiatt indicated.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the death of Sarah Ashley Hill, they are encouraged to contact the Stokes or Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

