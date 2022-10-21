ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Tim Burton Moved to Tears as He Picks Up the Lumière Award in Lyon

By Lise Pedersen
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tV6oi_0ihyMHCv00
Credit: Jean Luc Mege

Tim Burton was moved to tears as he was given a lengthy standing ovation in the French city of Lyon where he received the Lumière lifetime achievement award at the eponymous festival named after the brothers who invented the Cinematograph.

The U.S. filmmaker took to the stage looking as gawky and embarrassed as a character straight out of one of his films, overwhelmed by all the attention he was receiving.

As he was handed the prize by Italian actor Monica Bellucci, who was a honorary guest at the festival, he said: “All my life put together, I have never felt so much love as tonight. Welcome to the best funeral I ever had!” he exclaimed, adding: “It is such an honor to be in the birthplace of cinema. This is one of most beautiful, pure, simple festivals I have ever been to – it’s all about the love of movies. I am speechless, thank you so much.”

Among the celebrities paying homage to Burton were French actor Alice Taglioni who played several pieces on the piano for him including the theme song of Burton’s 2005 stop-motion musical “Corpse Bride,” and French singer Imany who performed a pitch-perfect rendition of Harry Belafonte’s “Day-O” in the memorable “Beetlejuice” scene.

The Lumière Award was created in 2009 by the Institute of the same name, a Lyon-based organisation dedicated to the preservation of film heritage.

Earlier in the day, queues in front of Lyon’s historic Théâtre des Célestins stretched several hundred meters as fans, many of whom were clad in Burtonesque gothic costumes, queued up for his masterclass.

The filmmaker didn’t disappoint, as the session ran over time with Burton taking extra questions from the enthusiastic public.

Asked about the films that inspired his unique imagery, Burton explained “many of the movies I watched growing up had something very European about them. It goes back to that fantasy fable, fairy tale, strong graphic imagery,” he explained.

German impressionism, in particular, left its mark: “It always reminded me of the inside of your mind, it’s very personal and very internal. Something about the nature of German impressionism and the strong imagery tapped into my mind, my dreams, my vision of things. Something about the black and white, too – it is both exciting and calming, it has a strange effect on me,” he said, adding: “Even some of those Universal horror movies used German expressionism, so it came in many forms.”

Burton, who’s been known to say that he watched monster movies before he could even walk or talk, explained how he identified with them: “I never saw the monsters as bad, they were always beautiful, visual things that were different. Feeling different myself – like a lot of people do – I responded to monsters.

“The word itself means something that’s scary, but I never saw it like that… Frankenstein or the Creature from Black Lake: they’re not bad, just different, that’s why I had a strong connection to them – both psychologically and visually.”

Burton’s unique cinematic world found its perfect match in actor Johnny Depp when the two first collaborated on “Edward Scissorhands” in 1990. The pair have famously gone on to make eight films together.

I connected with him when I met him for ‘Edward Scissorhands’: He was similar to me, kind of suburban white trash. It was not even a verbal understanding,” he went on, “It was something I could feel. He liked the characters, he was interested in acting for the art of it, not the business of it. It was exciting to see somebody play different things, the idea of this transformation from film to film always excited me,” said Burton.

While he firmly denied any rumors about a sequel to his 1988 hit “Beetlejuice,” Burton said he would still be making movies for a while, to his fans’ delight. “Definitely, as an artist, you should always try to see things in a different way, try to keep growing and creating. It’s an important part of life. Nothing I’ve done is perfect, but creating keeps you alive, and it’s something you’ll want to keep doing no matter how old you are,” he said.

Ever the gentleman, Burton said he could not cite a favorite film by one of his contemporaries because “as filmmakers, you live in a fraternity, so I can’t say there is one person in particular.” As for a favorite among his own films, “it’s like my children, I love them all despite their flaws, even the ugly ones,” he joked. “They’re all like a special time capsule to me.”

Tim Burton is being awarded the lifetime achievement Lumière Award, following in the footsteps of the likes of Jane Campion, the Dardenne brothers, Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Jane Fonda, Wong Kar-wai, Catherine Deneuve, Pedro Almodóvar, Ken Loach, Gérard Depardieu and Milos Forman.

The Lumière Film Festival runs until Oct. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxrAY_0ihyMHCv00
Tim Burton at Lumiere Festival 2022 Credit: Chassignole Olivier

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tilda Swinton, Ranveer Singh, James Gray, Farida Benlyazid to be Honored at Marrakech Film Festival

The Marrakech Film Festival will honor a quartet of renowned film personalities at its 2022 edition. Honorees who will receive the festival’s Étoile d’or (Golden Star) include Scottish actor Tilda Swinton (“The Eternal Daughter”), U.S. filmmaker James Gray (“Armageddon Time”), Moroccan film pioneer and director Farida Benlyazid (“The Wretched Life of Juanita Narboni”) and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh (“’83”). The festival has also revealed a raft of well-known names who will participate in In Conversation events. They include British actor Jeremy Irons (“House of Gucci”), French actor and director Julie Delpy (“My Zoe”), Iranian auteur Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”), French...
Variety

Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
Variety

‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
NEW YORK STATE
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
StyleCaster

Marilyn Monroe Was Pregnant 3 Times in Her Final Years of Life—Here’s if She Had Any Children

Since her death more than 60 years ago, fans have wondered if Marilyn Monroe had children and whether she wanted a family with any of her three husbands. Marilyn, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, was born on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Gladys Pearl Monroe, placed her into the foster care system when she was a child. (Marilyn never knew her father, though a 2022 test revealed that her biological father was Charles Stanley Gifford, her mother’s co-worker whom she had an affair with in 1925.) Marilyn moved from home to home throughout her childhood until her marriage to her first husband, James Dougherty, when she was 16 years old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
StyleCaster

Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced

After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy