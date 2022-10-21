ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Community Impact Houston

The Blooming Idea celebrates 20 years in The Woodlands area

Mary McCarthy has owned The Blooming Idea for 20 years. (Courtesy The Blooming Idea) The Blooming Idea is celebrating its 20th anniversary this fall. The florist at 25915 Budde Road, Spring, will mark 20 years under the ownership of Mary McCarthy on Nov. 2. The business has occupied its current location since 2013 and was previously on FM 1488 and on Ashlane Way. 281-465-4288. www.thebloomingidea.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza

Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress receives cancer accreditations

HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress received two accreditations from national organizations for its excellence in cancer care. (Courtesy HCA Houston North Cypress) HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress announced in an Oct. 20 news release the hospital received cancer care accreditations from The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and The Commission on Cancer, both of which are administered by the American College of Surgeons.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland approves $550,000 grant for mental health nonprofit

Pearland City Council, with member Joseph Koza absent, unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for local mental health nonprofit Counseling Connections for Change to purchase the building they occupy. (Community Impact file photo) Pearland City Council unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including new Five Below

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Max Bowl rolls out family fun in Humble

A patron of Max Bowl in Humble spins the ball down the lane in hopes of securing a strike for his team in the bowling alley’s senior league. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) When Doug Davidson took over running Max Bowl in Humble in 2006, it was simply a 32-lane bowling...
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name

A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star College-Tomball decreases pharmacy technology admission requirements

Lone Star College-Tomball has decreased the preadmission requirements necessary to obtain a certificate in pharmacy technology. (Courtesy Lone Star College-Tomball) Lone Star College-Tomball has decreased the preadmission requirements necessary to obtain a certificate in pharmacy technology, according to a press release. “Fewer admission requirements allow more students to enter the...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023

This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Panino's replaces Tony's Deli in Katy

New Katy restaurant concept Panino's menu includes salads, such as the Antipasto Deli, made with prosciutto, salami, shaved ham, provolone, olives, red onions, marinated artichoke hearts and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy Panino's Katy) Panino’s, a Katy original concept, recently replaced Tony’s Deli at 6825 S. Fry Road, Ste. 500, Katy....
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Legends Boxing now open in Cypress

Legends Boxing offers high-intensity fitness classes that also teach self-defense skills. (Courtesy Pexels) Boxing gym franchise Legends Boxing opened its newest location on Sept. 12 at 15103 Mason Road, Ste. C3, Cypress. The gym offers USA technique boxing classes, providing high-intensity workouts and self-defense skills at the same time. There are approximately 19 Legends Boxing locations nationwide with five in Texas and three in Houston. 346-432-6678. www.legendsboxing.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy

Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request

Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress

Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston area’s first Great Wolf Lodge coming to Webster in 2024

“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
