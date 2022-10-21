Read full article on original website
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Blooming Idea celebrates 20 years in The Woodlands area
Mary McCarthy has owned The Blooming Idea for 20 years. (Courtesy The Blooming Idea) The Blooming Idea is celebrating its 20th anniversary this fall. The florist at 25915 Budde Road, Spring, will mark 20 years under the ownership of Mary McCarthy on Nov. 2. The business has occupied its current location since 2013 and was previously on FM 1488 and on Ashlane Way. 281-465-4288. www.thebloomingidea.com.
Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza
Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
Clear Creek ISD honors League City Mayor Pat Hallisey ahead of his retirement
Superintendent Karen Engle shakes League City Mayor Pat Hallisey's hand as the board celebrates him ahead of his November retirement. (Community Impact staff) The Clear Creek ISD board of trustees recognized League City Mayor Pat Hallisey’s impact on the district ahead of his November retirement after serving in the role since 2016.
HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress receives cancer accreditations
HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress received two accreditations from national organizations for its excellence in cancer care. (Courtesy HCA Houston North Cypress) HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress announced in an Oct. 20 news release the hospital received cancer care accreditations from The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and The Commission on Cancer, both of which are administered by the American College of Surgeons.
Pearland approves $550,000 grant for mental health nonprofit
Pearland City Council, with member Joseph Koza absent, unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for local mental health nonprofit Counseling Connections for Change to purchase the building they occupy. (Community Impact file photo) Pearland City Council unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including new Five Below
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
csengineermag.com
Western Specialty Contractors Waterproofs Massive Concrete Vehicular Tunnels in Houston’s Memorial Park
For over 50 years, Memorial Park in Houston, TX has been divided in half by Memorial Drive and its busy traffic; but all that has changed. Humans and animal traffic alike now enjoy a seamless and safe way to enjoy both sides of the 1,500-acre park with the construction of land bridges over recently completed vehicular tunnels.
Max Bowl rolls out family fun in Humble
A patron of Max Bowl in Humble spins the ball down the lane in hopes of securing a strike for his team in the bowling alley’s senior league. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) When Doug Davidson took over running Max Bowl in Humble in 2006, it was simply a 32-lane bowling...
Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name
A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
Lone Star College-Tomball decreases pharmacy technology admission requirements
Lone Star College-Tomball has decreased the preadmission requirements necessary to obtain a certificate in pharmacy technology. (Courtesy Lone Star College-Tomball) Lone Star College-Tomball has decreased the preadmission requirements necessary to obtain a certificate in pharmacy technology, according to a press release. “Fewer admission requirements allow more students to enter the...
My Spice Grocery opens, brings 'east meets west' grocery store to Missouri City
My Spice Grocery—a grocery store specializing in food from South Asia, Africa and South America—is now open. (Courtesy My Spice Grocery) A grocery store offering a multicultural experience where “east meets west” is now open. My Spice Grocery opened in October at 6158 Sienna Ranch Road,...
League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023
This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
Northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp to permanently close
The Harris County Toll Road Authority announced a permanent closure of the northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp beginning Oct. 28. (Courtesy Pexels) The northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp on Tomball Tollway will close permanently starting Oct. 28 at 9 p.m., according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
Panino's replaces Tony's Deli in Katy
New Katy restaurant concept Panino's menu includes salads, such as the Antipasto Deli, made with prosciutto, salami, shaved ham, provolone, olives, red onions, marinated artichoke hearts and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy Panino's Katy) Panino’s, a Katy original concept, recently replaced Tony’s Deli at 6825 S. Fry Road, Ste. 500, Katy....
Legends Boxing now open in Cypress
Legends Boxing offers high-intensity fitness classes that also teach self-defense skills. (Courtesy Pexels) Boxing gym franchise Legends Boxing opened its newest location on Sept. 12 at 15103 Mason Road, Ste. C3, Cypress. The gym offers USA technique boxing classes, providing high-intensity workouts and self-defense skills at the same time. There are approximately 19 Legends Boxing locations nationwide with five in Texas and three in Houston. 346-432-6678. www.legendsboxing.com.
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy
Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request
Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress
Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
Houston area’s first Great Wolf Lodge coming to Webster in 2024
“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
