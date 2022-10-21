Read full article on original website
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Temporarily Blocks Sen. Graham's Subpoena From Georgia Grand Jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Republican Gains in Key States Signal Bad News for Democrats Ahead of Midterms, New Polls Show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Arizona GOP Governor Candidate Kari Lake, Who Has Spread Election Conspiracies, Raises Cash From Business Leaders
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has pushed false conspiracies about the 2020 election, has seen financial support from corporate leaders in her bid for office. Lake is one of at least 20 Republican candidates for governor who have either disputed or outright denied the results of the 2020...
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is on Hold. Here Are Key Issues Borrowers Need to Know
In the biggest setback for Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a court has temporarily blocked it from going forward. Here's what borrowers need to know. For those with student debt, the last few months may have given you whiplash. First, President Joe Biden said in August that he'd be forgiving...
Chinese Intelligence Officers Charged With Obstructing Huawei Prosecution as DOJ Reveals 2 More Cases of China Interference
Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company, federal court files reveal. The criminal complaint accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information...
