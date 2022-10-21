Read full article on original website
Related
My side hustle makes me $120,000 per year and all I have to do is talk to other people over the phone
MANY side hustles can make you a few extra dollars here and there, but fewer can earn you six figures per year and only require your phone. According to a recent video from side hustle expert, Alice, who goes by the handle alice_liuuu on TikTok, making up to $120,000 with only your phone is possible.
msn.com
What is déjà vu? Psychologists are exploring this creepy feeling of having already lived through an experience before
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people experience déjà vu? – Atharva P., age 10, Bengaluru, India. Have you ever had that weird feeling that...
akc.org
Why You Shouldn’t Stare Down a Dog
Dog watching—like people watching—can be a fun activity for people. Guessing the breed and, eventually, asking if you can pet their dog brings a little joy to the day. However, it’s a good idea to be a bit wary of how you look at a dog. Prolonged...
I’m a psychologist – here’s why being boring is actually good for you
IS there anything more horrifying than the idea that you might actually bore people?. We all dread getting stuck in the kitchen with the dull guy at work, or having to chat to that tedious mum at the school gates, but just imagine if people thought that about you. Ouch.
My in-laws never pay their way and it drives me mad. How can I break this habit?
Both my mother-in-law and sister-in-law are ridiculously mean when it comes to others. They don’t hesitate to buy things for themselves, but they take advantage of everyone else’s generosity. Whenever we go out together, they just wait for someone else to pick up the tab. On the very...
Refinery29
Ask A Therapist: I Barely Hear From My Friends Anymore. What Am I Doing Wrong?
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the founder of Harley Therapy London Psychologists, for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit...
themindsjournal.com
Will It Be Easy? Nope
Will it be worth it? Absolutely. "Is everything okay?" Yeah of course, why? Are you okay? No, please I don't know how to act or how others feel about me, I feel like I'm taking people's space up like I'm asking for too much. All I want is to feel like I'm loved like I'm not annoying. Please. I don't like this feeling, I hate me.
mailplus.co.uk
Fake it till you make it! Putting on a smile makes us happier
IT can be difficult to smile when you are feeling glum. However, a study has found that the physical action of forming a grin can make you feel better. Researchers collected data from 3,878 people in 19 countries. A third were asked to hold a pen in their mouth, another third to copy smiling expressions in photos and the final third to move the corners of their lips towards their ears and lift their cheeks.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
What to Do when Your Kids Don’t Listen in Public
Do you spend family outings disciplining your child? Learn what to do when your kids don’t listen in public so you can enjoy your time together. Getting your kids to listen at home is hard enough, but what do you do when you’re out in public?. Maybe you...
psychologytoday.com
Midlife Crisis: What's Really Happening?
A midlife crisis is typically defined as emotional turmoil marked by a strong desire for change. Many factors come into play: empty nest syndrome, loss of youth and vitality, realization of one's own mortality, and desiring to "live now." This time of life need not always be thought of as...
When You Have No Reason To Believe, You're Almost There
We’ve all heard it, and if we didn’t, with some sense of self awareness, we’ve noticed that entertaining emotions such as hate, anger, resentment, and so on, is detrimental to our well-being, and our lives.
Dressing up as ‘old’ for Halloween? Here’s why you should reconsider
That’s what Bette Ann Moskowitz thought when she saw a Pinterest photo of a child dressed up as "old" for a 100th-day school celebration, complete with a walker and tennis balls. “There were instructions from parents. You could make her look just like an old lady — all you...
psychologytoday.com
Should I Stay or Should I Go?
Connection is the single most important factor when it comes to happiness. Not fame or fortune. Not beauty or brilliance. Just basic, human-to-human connection. It’s the most essential building block of social life, the most underrated, and the most challenging. Technology doesn’t do us any favors. Seduced by the...
Upworthy
Recruiter says it's unprofessional of candidates to cancel interviews, people say it works both ways
Job-seeking is a difficult game to crack, especially when corporate culture seems to always let you down somehow. Any company that wants to hire you will emphasize its positives and downplay its negatives, but it’s up to you to determine whether an organization is one you want to be part of. Usually, when people get a job offer, they don't prefer taking other interviews, but a post shared by Reddit user u/huckinfell2019 on the popular subreddit r/antiwork emphasizes that canceling an interview if you get another job offer is rude and unprofessional. This has sparked debate on the forum, with many users saying the recruiter doesn't realize that it should work both ways.
Comments / 0