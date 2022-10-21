ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

akc.org

Why You Shouldn’t Stare Down a Dog

Dog watching—like people watching—can be a fun activity for people. Guessing the breed and, eventually, asking if you can pet their dog brings a little joy to the day. However, it’s a good idea to be a bit wary of how you look at a dog. Prolonged...
Refinery29

Ask A Therapist: I Barely Hear From My Friends Anymore. What Am I Doing Wrong?

Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the founder of Harley Therapy London Psychologists, for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit...
themindsjournal.com

Will It Be Easy? Nope

Will it be worth it? Absolutely. "Is everything okay?" Yeah of course, why? Are you okay? No, please I don't know how to act or how others feel about me, I feel like I'm taking people's space up like I'm asking for too much. All I want is to feel like I'm loved like I'm not annoying. Please. I don't like this feeling, I hate me.
mailplus.co.uk

Fake it till you make it! Putting on a smile makes us happier

IT can be difficult to smile when you are feeling glum. However, a study has found that the physical action of forming a grin can make you feel better. Researchers collected data from 3,878 people in 19 countries. A third were asked to hold a pen in their mouth, another third to copy smiling expressions in photos and the final third to move the corners of their lips towards their ears and lift their cheeks.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

What to Do when Your Kids Don’t Listen in Public

Do you spend family outings disciplining your child? Learn what to do when your kids don’t listen in public so you can enjoy your time together. Getting your kids to listen at home is hard enough, but what do you do when you’re out in public?. Maybe you...
psychologytoday.com

Midlife Crisis: What's Really Happening?

A midlife crisis is typically defined as emotional turmoil marked by a strong desire for change. Many factors come into play: empty nest syndrome, loss of youth and vitality, realization of one's own mortality, and desiring to "live now." This time of life need not always be thought of as...
psychologytoday.com

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Connection is the single most important factor when it comes to happiness. Not fame or fortune. Not beauty or brilliance. Just basic, human-to-human connection. It’s the most essential building block of social life, the most underrated, and the most challenging. Technology doesn’t do us any favors. Seduced by the...
Upworthy

Recruiter says it's unprofessional of candidates to cancel interviews, people say it works both ways

Job-seeking is a difficult game to crack, especially when corporate culture seems to always let you down somehow. Any company that wants to hire you will emphasize its positives and downplay its negatives, but it’s up to you to determine whether an organization is one you want to be part of. Usually, when people get a job offer, they don't prefer taking other interviews, but a post shared by Reddit user u/huckinfell2019 on the popular subreddit r/antiwork emphasizes that canceling an interview if you get another job offer is rude and unprofessional. This has sparked debate on the forum, with many users saying the recruiter doesn't realize that it should work both ways.

