Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Final Polls for 11-A Football Released
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown finished third and Valley City fourth in the final media poll for 11-A football in North Dakota. Grand Forks Red River picked up 14 of 18 first-place votes to claim the top spot, followed by Fargo South, with three of the remaining first-place nods. Jamestown picked up the final first-place vote.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Falls to MPB in Five Setter
PINGREE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Cardinals took on the Thunder of Medina/Pingree/Buchanan in Region 3 Varsity Volleyball action Monday night in the last regular season match of the year for both teams, Carrington won the first two sets and then the Thunder came storming back and won the next three for the victory (21-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-13). MPB improves to 21-10 overall, Carrington drops to 27-7 overall.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay State Cross Country Results
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Layna Hoffer earned All-State honors for the second time in her career over the weekend as Jamestown wrapped up its cross country season in the state meet at Parkhurst. Hoffer’s time of 20:09 was good for 20th place in the girls’ race this weekend in...
newsdakota.com
Viking Men, Women Both Picked Fourth in NSAA Preseason Poll
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Both Viking basketball teams have been picked fourth in their respective preseason polls in the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA). Dakota State tops the women’s poll, while Bellevue grabs the top men’s spot. Mayville State was picked second by the coaches in both polls. Viterbo is picked third in the men’s poll, while Bellevue is picked third in the women’s race.
newsdakota.com
Jimmie WBB Preview: Kia Tower + Hannah DeMars
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s basketball season officially kicks off on Thursday as the Jimmies open up the season at home against Mayville State. Last year’s team played nearly perfect at Newman Arena, going 12-3 at home. Jamestown went 18-13 overall and 11-11 in...
newsdakota.com
Carrington State Cross Country Results
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington Cardinals Cross Country team participated at the 2022 State Cross Country meet held at Parkhurst Recreation Area on Friday, October 21st in Jamestown. The Carrington girls finished in 19th place, the boys in 30th place. For the girls, Sophomore Kenadie Pazdernik finished in seventh place and achieved All-State. Below are the team results for the Cardinals.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Record Another Shutout in Win Over CSM
Four different players had goals for the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team Saturday afternoon in a 4-0 win over College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Karlie Hintze (SR/Herald, Calif.) and Emersen Kimball (FR/Graham, Wash.) each had first-half goals while Iliana Ramirez (SO/Marysville, Wash.) and Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) doubled UJ’s halftime lead with goals in the final forty-five minutes.
newsdakota.com
Ellie Holen Named GPAC Defender of the Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) from the University of Jamestown volleyball team has been named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Defender of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Holen totaled 82 digs, an average of 6.83 per set, 82 in helping the second-ranked Jimmies to...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Score Three Third Period Goals in Win Over Minnesota
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – Cambree Martens (FR/Morden, MB) scored to break a 2-2 third period tie and the University of Jamestown women’s hockey team added two more goals down the stretch in a 5-3 win over the University of Minnesota Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. The Jimmies tralied...
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
newsdakota.com
Local Master Gardeners Recognized for Service
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDSU Ext.) – Several Extension Master Gardeners were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener Program awards ceremony. The NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food...
newsdakota.com
Bonanzaville Presents Annual “BOO-NANZAVILLE”
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Bonanzaville) -Trunk or Treat is back for the 3rd year at Bonanzaville coming up on Sunday, October 30th from 2 pm to 5 pm. Kids and parents are encouraged to come out dressed in their Halloween best and enjoy old-time games and prizes, a “doughnut” walk, $5 hotdog meal, and lots of trunkers out in our village handing out candy! This is a FREE event for the public! We look forward to seeing all of the costumes and kidos! Thank You to First International Bank & Trust and Cass County Electric Cooperative for sponsoring this event!
newsdakota.com
Meet Local Astronaut Rick Hieb Nov. 17
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A perfect space to talk about space. The Jamestown Arts Center will be welcoming Jamestown native Rick Hieb to talk about his experience working with NASA as an astronaut. Heib was first selected as an astronaut candidate in June 1985, later qualifying for a July 1986 assignment.
newsdakota.com
One Injured in Rollover Crash Near Havana Saturday
HAVANA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Havana man was injured after a rollover crash in Sargent County Saturday, Oct. 22. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a GMC Yukon was southbound on State Highway 32 when it crossed the center line and overcorrected. The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over into the ditch.
newsdakota.com
Man Injured in DUI Crash North of Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Wahpeton man sustained serious injuries after a DUI crash Saturday, Oct. 22. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a Harley Davidson motorcycle was southbound on Richland County Road 8 when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. The motorcycle rolled and caught fire after coming to rest.
newsdakota.com
Committee Recommends Community Corrections Program Agreement
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee has recommended moving ahead with an agreement between the city and Jamestown Community Corrections Program for 2023-24. Director Sarah Frohlich says the program continues to provide community-based alternatives to incarceration while also helping both the city and county. In...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Though we have had a very nice autumn, the colors are softening and trees are dropping their leaves “to beat the band.” “Autumn Leaves,” some of us who have been around awhile may remember the soothing 1945 song made popular by Roger Williams in 1965. Anyway, enjoy the rest of the fall and do your yard work at a “conversational pace.”
newsdakota.com
Pipestem Dam Spillway Project Community Open House Nov. 1
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be holding a community open house regarding continued work on the Pipestem Dam Spillway Nov. 1. The information open house will provide the latest on Pipestem Dam’s role in reducing flood risk, the purpose and details of the spillway modification project, and what you can do to prepare for a flood at anytime.
newsdakota.com
Great American Food Race For Barnes County Food Pantry
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Confirmation students from Faith Lutheran Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and Trinity Lutheran Church took part in a service project around Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th. The students and their group leaders broke up into their small groups, and went around Valley...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Finance & Legal Recommends Public Works Director
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee made the first move to hire a public works director Tuesday afternoon. Deputy Auditor Jay Sveum informed the committee that they had created a job position for the public works director role. Sveum says after discussions with Mayor Dwaine...
Comments / 0