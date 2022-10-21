WEST FARGO, N.D. (Bonanzaville) -Trunk or Treat is back for the 3rd year at Bonanzaville coming up on Sunday, October 30th from 2 pm to 5 pm. Kids and parents are encouraged to come out dressed in their Halloween best and enjoy old-time games and prizes, a “doughnut” walk, $5 hotdog meal, and lots of trunkers out in our village handing out candy! This is a FREE event for the public! We look forward to seeing all of the costumes and kidos! Thank You to First International Bank & Trust and Cass County Electric Cooperative for sponsoring this event!

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO