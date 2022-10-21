Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Hochul, Zeldin both take swings in only debate in tightening governor's race
The Democratic governor seeking her first term and the Long Island congressmember hit on the themes that have defined their campaigns.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Rep. Nancy Mace says she supports Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling strategy to force spending cuts
Rep. Nancy Mace on Sunday said she supports Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s strategy of refusing to lift the debt limit, if Republicans win back the House, unless Democrats in the White House agree to spending cuts. “And I can tell you, I sit on the Oversight Committee, where we...
Biden promotes COVID-19 booster; consumer confidence falls; Jan. 6 panel interviews Hope Hicks | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and got his updated COVID-19 booster shot. Biden used Tuesday’s White House occasion to urge everyone to get boosted to ensure they stay healthy over the holidays. A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her...
Bernie Sanders says he’s worried about Democratic voter turnout among young and working people
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday said he’s worried about Democratic voter turnout ahead of the upcoming midterms. “I am worried about the level of voter turnout among young people and working people who will be voting Democratic,” the independent Vermont senator who caucuses with Democrats told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked what Sanders is seeing and hearing about energy among Democratic voters right now.
Opinion: Putin is trying to distract us from the blindingly obvious
Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing his best to achieve two immediate objectives. The goal of the West must be to stop him. First, he’s seeking to distract his nation from the blindingly obvious, namely that he is losing badly on the battlefield and utterly failing to achieve even the vastly scaled back objectives of his invasion.
Fetterman and Oz to face off Tuesday in only debate of marquee Pennsylvania Senate race
When Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz debate in Harrisburg on Tuesday, it will be the first time the candidates in the highest profile Senate race of the year have ever met. Their one and only debate is the marquee event on a Tuesday that includes three other debates...
Opinion: An astonishing fall from grace
In 1970, a protester in London, angered by the cancellation of a cricket tour, threw an egg at UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson, the leader of the Labour Party. His Conservative Party rival, Edward Heath responded, “This was a secret meeting on a secret tour which nobody is supposed to know about. It means that there are men, and perhaps women, in this country walking around with eggs in their pockets, just on the off-chance of seeing the Prime Minister.”
