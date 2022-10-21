ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Channel 3000

Bernie Sanders says he’s worried about Democratic voter turnout among young and working people

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday said he’s worried about Democratic voter turnout ahead of the upcoming midterms. “I am worried about the level of voter turnout among young people and working people who will be voting Democratic,” the independent Vermont senator who caucuses with Democrats told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked what Sanders is seeing and hearing about energy among Democratic voters right now.
VERMONT STATE
Channel 3000

Opinion: Putin is trying to distract us from the blindingly obvious

Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing his best to achieve two immediate objectives. The goal of the West must be to stop him. First, he’s seeking to distract his nation from the blindingly obvious, namely that he is losing badly on the battlefield and utterly failing to achieve even the vastly scaled back objectives of his invasion.
Channel 3000

Opinion: An astonishing fall from grace

In 1970, a protester in London, angered by the cancellation of a cricket tour, threw an egg at UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson, the leader of the Labour Party. His Conservative Party rival, Edward Heath responded, “This was a secret meeting on a secret tour which nobody is supposed to know about. It means that there are men, and perhaps women, in this country walking around with eggs in their pockets, just on the off-chance of seeing the Prime Minister.”

