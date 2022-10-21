ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

therealdeal.com

WeWork to close Burbank location

WeWork is closing another of its locations in the Los Angeles market. The coworking firm will shut its space at Worthe Real Estate Group’s The Tower in Burbank, according to a source familiar with the matter. WeWork declined to comment. WeWork signed a 75,000-square-foot lease at the 31-story building...
BURBANK, CA
therealdeal.com

Mitsui Fudosan eyes 50-story apartment tower in DTLA

Mitsui Fudosan America has set a new course to build a 50-story mixed-use apartment building in Downtown Los Angeles. The U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo-based Mitsui Fudosan has updated plans for a 580-unit tower planned for the north side of 8th Street, between Grand Avenue and Hope Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

The Derby restaurant in Arcadia to expand with 214 apartments

The owner of The Derby restaurant in Arcadia wants to build more than 200 apartments around the century-old steakhouse popular with horse racing fans. Elite Real Estate Holdings, based in Mission Viejo, has filed plans to expand the restaurant at 233 East Huntington Drive and build a 214-unit, mixed-use apartment complex, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.
ARCADIA, CA
therealdeal.com

Onni purchases Pasadena shopping center in foreclosure

UPDATED, Oct. 25, 2022, 9:29 a.m.: Onni Group is taking advantage of distress, buying up a Pasadena shopping center after a Dallas-based firm defaulted on a loan connected to the property. The Vancouver-based developer bought the 457,000-square-foot The Paseo complex, at 280 East Colorado Boulevard, for $103 million through a...
PASADENA, CA
therealdeal.com

LA County to buy closed courthouse for affordable housing

A long-closed Los Angeles County courthouse in Sawtelle that was once a popular draw for skateboarders may soon be redeveloped for affordable housing. The County Board of Supervisors voted to buy the former West Los Angeles Courthouse at 1633 Purdue Avenue for a mixed-use, affordable housing development, City News Service reported via KFI AM 640.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

Home listing scam sends Torrance man to prison for nine years

A Torrance man who bilked would-be home buyers of $6 million after falsely listing homes for sale has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty last May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud connected to the nearly $12 million real estate scam, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.
TORRANCE, CA
therealdeal.com

Malibu home once owned by Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres sells for $45M

A midcentury modern Malibu home previously owned by both Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres has sold for $45 million. Skincare businesswoman Victoria Jackson sold the 4,100-square-foot blufftop home at 32316 Pacific Coast Highway in Encinal Bluffs in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported. The buyers were fashion moguls Jens and Emma...
MALIBU, CA

