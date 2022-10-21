Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Related
therealdeal.com
WeWork to close Burbank location
WeWork is closing another of its locations in the Los Angeles market. The coworking firm will shut its space at Worthe Real Estate Group’s The Tower in Burbank, according to a source familiar with the matter. WeWork declined to comment. WeWork signed a 75,000-square-foot lease at the 31-story building...
therealdeal.com
Mitsui Fudosan eyes 50-story apartment tower in DTLA
Mitsui Fudosan America has set a new course to build a 50-story mixed-use apartment building in Downtown Los Angeles. The U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo-based Mitsui Fudosan has updated plans for a 580-unit tower planned for the north side of 8th Street, between Grand Avenue and Hope Street, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
therealdeal.com
The Derby restaurant in Arcadia to expand with 214 apartments
The owner of The Derby restaurant in Arcadia wants to build more than 200 apartments around the century-old steakhouse popular with horse racing fans. Elite Real Estate Holdings, based in Mission Viejo, has filed plans to expand the restaurant at 233 East Huntington Drive and build a 214-unit, mixed-use apartment complex, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.
therealdeal.com
Onni purchases Pasadena shopping center in foreclosure
UPDATED, Oct. 25, 2022, 9:29 a.m.: Onni Group is taking advantage of distress, buying up a Pasadena shopping center after a Dallas-based firm defaulted on a loan connected to the property. The Vancouver-based developer bought the 457,000-square-foot The Paseo complex, at 280 East Colorado Boulevard, for $103 million through a...
therealdeal.com
LA County to buy closed courthouse for affordable housing
A long-closed Los Angeles County courthouse in Sawtelle that was once a popular draw for skateboarders may soon be redeveloped for affordable housing. The County Board of Supervisors voted to buy the former West Los Angeles Courthouse at 1633 Purdue Avenue for a mixed-use, affordable housing development, City News Service reported via KFI AM 640.
therealdeal.com
Caruso vs. Hackman: Questions over candidate’s stance on Television City development
At a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce event earlier this month, developer and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso was holding a coffee onstage when someone asked about mailers sent to residents urging them to oppose Hackman Capital Partners’ proposed Television City project in Fairfax. Caruso nodded, as if to understand the...
therealdeal.com
Home listing scam sends Torrance man to prison for nine years
A Torrance man who bilked would-be home buyers of $6 million after falsely listing homes for sale has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty last May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud connected to the nearly $12 million real estate scam, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.
therealdeal.com
Malibu home once owned by Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres sells for $45M
A midcentury modern Malibu home previously owned by both Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres has sold for $45 million. Skincare businesswoman Victoria Jackson sold the 4,100-square-foot blufftop home at 32316 Pacific Coast Highway in Encinal Bluffs in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported. The buyers were fashion moguls Jens and Emma...
Comments / 0