WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
Leaders host town hall on EPA investigation into Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the president of the NAACP discussed the EPA’s investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of people showed up to a town hall to discuss the recent developments with the water infrastructure and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. The […]
Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
Jackson mayor holds weekly news conference
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will hold a weekly news conference on Monday, October 24. The news conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. at City Hall. Lumumba is expected to discuss city business and initiatives.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Man indicted in 2020 shooting death of Andrew Prudhomme
A Vicksburg man has been indicted for murder in the June 2020 death of another man at a house on Alfred Drive. The indictment handed down by the October term of the Warren County grand jury accused Bennard Craft, 25, 104 Alfred Drive, of killing Andrew Prudhomme, 26. According to Vicksburg police reports, Prudhomme was shot multiple times.
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 22, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. A daughter is born...
RFP process for Jackson’s water system could be finished soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Request for Proposals (RFP) process surrounding the operation and maintenance contract for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility could be figured out in less than a month. According to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, a majority of the city’s requests were decided upon with the help of the local, state […]
"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens
When the water stopped flowing from faucets in Jackson, Mississippi, after flooding this summer, officials from across government struggled to explain an infrastructure failure that was so sweeping in scale. But to De'Keither Stamps, a Mississippi state lawmaker and former Jackson city council member, there was one notable event that...
WAPT
South Jackson water issues rise as city waits for new pump motor
JACKSON, Miss. — Water operations in south Jackson have slowly been increasing yet again. As of Sunday morning, nearly 400 people are without clean drinking water, forcing them to boil it or buy it. “It’s rough because you don’t have water to take a bath or to wash your...
WAPT
Forest Hill High School goes virtual due to water pressure issues
JACKSON, Miss. — Forest Hill High School shifted to virtual learning Tuesday because of a lack of water pressure. The Jackson Public School District's decision came after the failure of a pump motor at the Highway 18 well. Jackson city leaders said a new pump motor was purchased with...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Enter Housing Revitalization Initiative with the NAACP
The City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to partner with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for a Housing Revitalization Initiative. The Board allotted $300,000 of ARPA funding to revitalize homes within the City of Vicksburg. This funding will be used to refurbish...
WLBT
Lumumba dismisses governor’s turkey-pardoning ‘tantrum’ as ‘patently false’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Gov. Tate Reeves ratcheted up the rhetoric in his ongoing feud with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor has turned the tables, saying it’s the governor who is playing politics. Last week, the governor took the mayor and his administration to task...
3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
WLBT
Terry Road home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
WAPT
JPD investigates 2 homicides Sunday and 2 on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four homicides that were reported over two days. A man, later identified as Kajarvis Amos, was driven to the University of Mississippi Medical Center at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, where he died. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release that a vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of Parcel Drive that is connected to the shooting.
WAPT
Abandoned house destroyed by fire
JACKSON, Miss. — An abandoned house was destroyed by a fire in Jackson. The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. Monday on Terry Road. No injuries were reported. Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
WLBT
Jackson water crisis could be early test for EPA’s new civil rights and environmental justice arm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A civil rights investigation into the state’s “disinvestment” into Jackson’s water system could be a test case for a new office set up in the Environmental Protection Agency to focus on environmental justice. Monday, an estimated 800 people gathered at New Hope...
Vicksburg Post
Fire destroys home on Nailor Road in Warren County
A residence on Nailor Road was destroyed by a fire on Monday afternoon, according to Jeff Riggs, spokesperson for the Warren County Fire Service. Riggs stated that 911 received a call at around 2:45 p.m. about a structure fire in the 5200 block of Nailor Road in Warren County. Upon arrival, Assistant Chief Robert Whitten found a fully involved single-story home.
