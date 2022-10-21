ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Leaders host town hall on EPA investigation into Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the president of the NAACP discussed the EPA’s investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of people showed up to a town hall to discuss the recent developments with the water infrastructure and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies

GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
GOODMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor holds weekly news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will hold a weekly news conference on Monday, October 24. The news conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. at City Hall. Lumumba is expected to discuss city business and initiatives.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Oct. 22, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. A daughter is born...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

RFP process for Jackson’s water system could be finished soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Request for Proposals (RFP) process surrounding the operation and maintenance contract for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility could be figured out in less than a month. According to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, a majority of the city’s requests were decided upon with the help of the local, state […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS News

"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens

When the water stopped flowing from faucets in Jackson, Mississippi, after flooding this summer, officials from across government struggled to explain an infrastructure failure that was so sweeping in scale. But to De'Keither Stamps, a Mississippi state lawmaker and former Jackson city council member, there was one notable event that...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Forest Hill High School goes virtual due to water pressure issues

JACKSON, Miss. — Forest Hill High School shifted to virtual learning Tuesday because of a lack of water pressure. The Jackson Public School District's decision came after the failure of a pump motor at the Highway 18 well. Jackson city leaders said a new pump motor was purchased with...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Terry Road home goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD investigates 2 homicides Sunday and 2 on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four homicides that were reported over two days. A man, later identified as Kajarvis Amos, was driven to the University of Mississippi Medical Center at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, where he died. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release that a vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of Parcel Drive that is connected to the shooting.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Abandoned house destroyed by fire

JACKSON, Miss. — An abandoned house was destroyed by a fire in Jackson. The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. Monday on Terry Road. No injuries were reported. Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Fire destroys home on Nailor Road in Warren County

A residence on Nailor Road was destroyed by a fire on Monday afternoon, according to Jeff Riggs, spokesperson for the Warren County Fire Service. Riggs stated that 911 received a call at around 2:45 p.m. about a structure fire in the 5200 block of Nailor Road in Warren County. Upon arrival, Assistant Chief Robert Whitten found a fully involved single-story home.
WARREN COUNTY, MS

