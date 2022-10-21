ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Neighborhood out of water for days after main break

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Fire Department is advising that one neighborhood has been out of water for days after a main break. According to a Facebook post from the Girard Fire Department, the Parkwood neighborhood is out of water. The mayor’s office confirms this is due to a water main break.
Bumpy brick road in Youngstown tests patience

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents on North Whitney Avenue in Youngstown have spoken out about the many issues the all-brick street has caused them. They are fed up with the continual damage that has been done to their cars and property over the years. They say the all-brick street has caused problems for the last 40 years. Jay Tarr said his kids don’t even have a place to play.
Road closes through Wednesday for construction

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Messerly Road will be closed between Shields Road and State Route 62 in Canfield Township. This is due to some necessary culvert replacements. Officials recommend taking State Route 62 to Shields Road. Overnight closure is likely. Work should be finished by Wednesday.
