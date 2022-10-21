YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents on North Whitney Avenue in Youngstown have spoken out about the many issues the all-brick street has caused them. They are fed up with the continual damage that has been done to their cars and property over the years. They say the all-brick street has caused problems for the last 40 years. Jay Tarr said his kids don’t even have a place to play.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO