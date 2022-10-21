Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Neighborhood out of water for days after main break
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Fire Department is advising that one neighborhood has been out of water for days after a main break. According to a Facebook post from the Girard Fire Department, the Parkwood neighborhood is out of water. The mayor’s office confirms this is due to a water main break.
WYTV.com
Bumpy brick road in Youngstown tests patience
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents on North Whitney Avenue in Youngstown have spoken out about the many issues the all-brick street has caused them. They are fed up with the continual damage that has been done to their cars and property over the years. They say the all-brick street has caused problems for the last 40 years. Jay Tarr said his kids don’t even have a place to play.
WYTV.com
‘Hard to take showers, flush toilets’: Residents frustrated over water issues
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents of a local neighborhood say for weeks they’ve been dealing with sporadic water outages that come without warning. Girard Mayor Jim Melfi says he understands it’s a major inconvenience but the project the issues are stemming from will make service better in the future.
WYTV.com
Road closes through Wednesday for construction
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Messerly Road will be closed between Shields Road and State Route 62 in Canfield Township. This is due to some necessary culvert replacements. Officials recommend taking State Route 62 to Shields Road. Overnight closure is likely. Work should be finished by Wednesday.
Comments / 0