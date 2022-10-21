Read full article on original website
Who Is Leo Stark's Mother On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen a lot of family drama over the years, especially when it comes to mothers and their children. Longtime viewers may remember the trouble Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) caused her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), when she was caught cheating on her husband. Sami was so traumatized by the event that she acted out harshly and even developed bulimia, per Soaps in Depth.
The Unexpected Friendship Between Days Of Our Lives Stars Jackée Harry And Robert Scott Wilson
"Days of Our Lives" is all about family, and it seems that it carries over behind the scenes as well. There are plenty of close connections between the cast members of the Peacock soap opera, such as the marriage between Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) and Bill Hayes (Doug Williams), the longtime romance between Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) and Shawn Christian (formerly Daniel Jonas), and the union between Crystal Chappell (Carly Manning) and Michael Sabatino (formerly Lawrence Alamain), per Fame 10.
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
SheKnows
The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker
The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
TV Vet Leslie Jordan, of Will & Grace and Call Me Kat, Dead at 67
Emmy Award-winning TV vet Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat) died on Monday in a car accident. He was 67. As reported by TMZ, Jordan is suspected to have suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving, then crashed his car into the side of a building. Jordan’s TV credits date back to the mid-1980s, with roles on series such as The Fall Guy, Night Court, Murphy Brown and Newhart. His first regular role came with the CBS sitcom The People Next Door (as mailman Truman Fipps), followed by runs in the Married… With Children spinoff Top of the Heap,...
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Walked Out of an Interview With the ‘Titanic’ Casting Director
One of Eric Braeden's biggest acting roles was in James Cameron's 'Titanic,' where he played a wealthy man from first class.
What Kind of Doctor Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Kira Mengistu?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Although Dr. Kira Mengistu was unable to remedy her love life by competing for Clayton Echard’s heart on The Bachelor Season 26, the doctor has decided on a new course of action — Bachelor in Paradise.
The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier's Cause Of Death Revealed
Heartland star Robert Cormier has tragically died at the age of 33. The beloved actor played new love interest Finn Cotter during the last two seasons of the long-running drama that premiered in 2007.According to his obituary, Cormier passed away on Friday, September 23. And while his cause of death was not originally known, his sister Stephanie revealed that the actor had succumb to injuries sustained in a serious fall.Cormier's obituary noted he would be remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother" who "had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."KATIE COURIC...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Kimberlin Brown’s Daughter Guest Starred, and Fans Want Her to Stick Around
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans loved seeing Kimberlin Brown's daughter guest star on the show and they're hoping she'll return in a more prominent role.
SheKnows
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend
For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Brook Lynn Recast With Former Portrayer
Blink, and you might miss her. But the week of October 3, Briana Lane will be returning to General Hospital and replacing Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn for a single episode. Lane, an Emmy nominee for her stint as a sub during Setton’s 2020 maternity leave, tells Soap Opera Digest that her Port Charles comeback made for “a wild 48 hours.” She was called about filling in on a Monday and went to work two days later. In between, she tuned in to the show to see how the character had changed since she last played Ned and Lois’ daughter. She also watched episodes in which she herself held the role “to help myself remember how I played her.
SheKnows
Days Our Lives’ Latest Exit Makes a Total of Zero Sense
And then there were two? Back over the summer, the second season of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem treated fans to a long overdue Johnson family reunion as the entire clan gathered in Seattle — before being attacked and forcibly separated. We reconnected with the recently departed Lucas...
SheKnows
Surprise Return for a ‘True General Hospital Legend’
Almost five decades after her last General Hospital appearance as a regular cast member, Robin Blake returned to the show in the September 30 episode as a Metro Court patron. Long- — and we do mean long– — -time fans of ABC’s lone remaining daytime drama will recall that from 1964-76, she played Judy Clampett, who went from student nurse to full-fledged R.N. and became friends Tracy Adams, the hospital’s first Black doctor.
‘General Hospital’: 4 Possible Hook Killer Suspects
The hook killer is becoming a suspenseful mystery on 'General Hospital' as fans try to figure out the killer's identity.
The Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep Loss
Heather Tom had some sad personal news to share. Bold and the Beautiful Star Heather Tom Suffers a Deep LossSoap Hub. Heather Tom shared some sad news recently. The Bold and the Beautiful actress had to say goodbye to a long-time member of her family.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
