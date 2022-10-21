Read full article on original website
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
zip06.com
Branford WWII Monument to be Dedicated Nov. 5
The public is invited to attend the dedication of Branford’s new World War II Memorial Monument at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the monument location in Veterans Memorial Park, 120 Brushy Plain Road. The dedication ceremony will be hosted by the Town of Branford, Veterans of Foreign...
zip06.com
Annual Veterans Day Project Helps Those Who Served
Volunteers will show their appreciation and support for local veterans as part of this year’s Veterans Day Project leaf clean-up effort on Saturday, Nov. 12. Paulette DeMaio organized the annual event in 2014 as a way to do something tangible for town residents who had served in the military. With help from American Legion Post 76 and First Selectman Michael Freda, what started out as a small effort has grown into a town-wide event drawing volunteers of all ages.
The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut
It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
zip06.com
Veterans Day Dinner Returns
The 21st annual Meals on Wheels and Park and Recreation co-sponsored Veterans Lasagna Dinner is back and in-person for the first time in three years and organizers said they are gearing up for a celebration of the town’s heroes and a welcoming community event. This year’s meal will feature a number of offerings along with lasagna, according to organizers.
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
recordpatriot.com
New Haven's Columbus House shelter plagued by drag racing on the Boulevard
NEW HAVEN — At midnight on a Friday or Saturday, chances are Shorty P., Paul Serra, Alex B. and Larry Hartnell all are safely, if not peacefully, in bed in the Columbus House shelter, trying to sleep despite the thunderous din of drag racers roaring by on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard.
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
Middletown soldier surprises son in emotional homecoming
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bielefield Elementary School third grader Anakin Grenier has been letting his hair grow while his father was deployed in Poland. A year into Dan Grenier’s deployment, he got to see it firsthand when he surprised his son at an emotional homecoming. “When my wife got me from the airport, it was […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
Soldier Homecoming | Connecticut National Guardsman surprises son at school after year-long deployment
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local elementary school student got a massive surprise Monday afternoon during a school assembly when his dad returned from a year-long deployment overseas. First Sgt. Dan Grenier has been on active duty with the Connecticut National Guard for more than a year. He was serving...
NBC Connecticut
Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut
A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
hk-now.com
Middlesex Chamber Announces Retirement of Larry McHugh
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 24, 2022) — The Board of Directors of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Larry McHugh will be retiring from the Chamber at the end of the year and will appoint Johanna Bond the Chamber’s next President/CEO.
zip06.com
Dive Teams Train with New Technology
Dive teams for the Guilford Fire Department (GFD) and the Police Department (GPD) have begun training with a new device that will allow emergency personnel to more quickly locate missing people and objects underwater, potentially saving lives. The new device, called Aqua Eye, is a camera system that allows rescuers to rapidly and clearly search underwater drastically reducing response times and the risk to personnel.
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
News 12
Stratford’s Shakespeare Renaissance Festival takes attendees back in time
Hundreds took a step back in time at the annual Shakespeare Renaissance Festival in Stratford, where attendees were decked out in old-fashioned costumes. "If you haven’t been to a renaissance festival, it’s like going back into time," says Tom Dillon, one of the festival’s organizers. "It’s like going back to the old days of Europe where you get to see people dressed up in age-old costumes and garb."
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
connecticutexplorer.com
9 Fun Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton gift shop's custom coffee mugs help Bristol heroes fund
SHELTON — When Bryan Lizotte learned about the Oct. 12 shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and another injured, he was shocked. “I thought ‘This is crazy,’” said Lizotte, owner of Shelton Gift Boutique in the heart of Shelton’s downtown. “You go to work, and you expect to come home. Those poor families. They know there are risks involved, of course, but you don’t expect to be ambushed.”
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
