Hundreds took a step back in time at the annual Shakespeare Renaissance Festival in Stratford, where attendees were decked out in old-fashioned costumes. "If you haven’t been to a renaissance festival, it’s like going back into time," says Tom Dillon, one of the festival’s organizers. "It’s like going back to the old days of Europe where you get to see people dressed up in age-old costumes and garb."

STRATFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO