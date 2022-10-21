ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

zip06.com

Branford WWII Monument to be Dedicated Nov. 5

The public is invited to attend the dedication of Branford’s new World War II Memorial Monument at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the monument location in Veterans Memorial Park, 120 Brushy Plain Road. The dedication ceremony will be hosted by the Town of Branford, Veterans of Foreign...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Annual Veterans Day Project Helps Those Who Served

Volunteers will show their appreciation and support for local veterans as part of this year’s Veterans Day Project leaf clean-up effort on Saturday, Nov. 12. Paulette DeMaio organized the annual event in 2014 as a way to do something tangible for town residents who had served in the military. With help from American Legion Post 76 and First Selectman Michael Freda, what started out as a small effort has grown into a town-wide event drawing volunteers of all ages.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut

It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Veterans Day Dinner Returns

The 21st annual Meals on Wheels and Park and Recreation co-sponsored Veterans Lasagna Dinner is back and in-person for the first time in three years and organizers said they are gearing up for a celebration of the town’s heroes and a welcoming community event. This year’s meal will feature a number of offerings along with lasagna, according to organizers.
GUILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Middletown soldier surprises son in emotional homecoming

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bielefield Elementary School third grader Anakin Grenier has been letting his hair grow while his father was deployed in Poland. A year into Dan Grenier’s deployment, he got to see it firsthand when he surprised his son at an emotional homecoming. “When my wife got me from the airport, it was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Middlesex Chamber Announces Retirement of Larry McHugh

Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 24, 2022) — The Board of Directors of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Larry McHugh will be retiring from the Chamber at the end of the year and will appoint Johanna Bond the Chamber’s next President/CEO.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
zip06.com

Dive Teams Train with New Technology

Dive teams for the Guilford Fire Department (GFD) and the Police Department (GPD) have begun training with a new device that will allow emergency personnel to more quickly locate missing people and objects underwater, potentially saving lives. The new device, called Aqua Eye, is a camera system that allows rescuers to rapidly and clearly search underwater drastically reducing response times and the risk to personnel.
GUILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
News 12

Stratford’s Shakespeare Renaissance Festival takes attendees back in time

Hundreds took a step back in time at the annual Shakespeare Renaissance Festival in Stratford, where attendees were decked out in old-fashioned costumes. "If you haven’t been to a renaissance festival, it’s like going back into time," says Tom Dillon, one of the festival’s organizers. "It’s like going back to the old days of Europe where you get to see people dressed up in age-old costumes and garb."
STRATFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Fun Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino

If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
MONTVILLE, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Shelton gift shop's custom coffee mugs help Bristol heroes fund

SHELTON — When Bryan Lizotte learned about the Oct. 12 shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and another injured, he was shocked. “I thought ‘This is crazy,’” said Lizotte, owner of Shelton Gift Boutique in the heart of Shelton’s downtown. “You go to work, and you expect to come home. Those poor families. They know there are risks involved, of course, but you don’t expect to be ambushed.”
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT

