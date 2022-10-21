In Texas, we have come a long way in our understanding of mental illness and in how cases involving persons with mental illness are addressed in our courts. As someone with a lifelong concern for the fair treatment of individuals with severe mental illness, I have been encouraged by the significant increases in services and support in recent years. But as this month’s hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas shows, some aspects of the state’s criminal justice system still have a long way to go in dealing with people with severe mental illness convicted of serious crimes in a manner that is both humane and reflects society’s views regarding a just and fair process and outcomes.

