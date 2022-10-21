LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–In front of family, friends, teammates, school officials and members of the media, Malachi Coleman made it official, he’ll be a Husker. The Lincoln East senior wide-receiver and defensive back on Saturday verbally committed to continue his college career at Nebraska. Coleman picked up a University of Oregon baseball cap, put it back down and then grabbed an Oklahoma Sooners cap and put in back on the table before he grabbed the Nebraska cap to put it on his head when he made the official announcement.

