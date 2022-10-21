Read full article on original website
Related
kfornow.com
Savings Reported As A Result Of State Agency Process Improvements
LINCOLN, NE (October 24, 2022) – Governor Pete Ricketts and State leaders said today that the State’s Center of Operational Excellence (COE) has helped create a more effective, more efficient, and customer-focused state government. As a part of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS), the COE was created to lead the State’s process improvement initiatives.
kfornow.com
Emergency Evacuation: Southern Lancaster County, Northern Gage
*UPDATE AS OF 7PM CT* Main area of interest now is SW 100th and West Panama Road. According to the release, one fire reported South and West of Firth. Fire is contained, no structures reported to be destroyed. A second fire reported near SW 86th and West Gage Road. Travel...
kfornow.com
Lancaster County Assessor’s Office Contacting Owners Affected by Wildfires
Lincoln, NE – (October 25, 2022) – The wildfires in parts of Lancaster County earlier this week prompted evacuations and resulted in scorched homes, buildings, and other improvements. “As residents return to their homes and assess the damage after a natural disaster, their first business call is usually...
kfornow.com
HUSKER FOOTBALL: East’s Coleman Chooses To Stay Home and Commits To Nebraska
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–In front of family, friends, teammates, school officials and members of the media, Malachi Coleman made it official, he’ll be a Husker. The Lincoln East senior wide-receiver and defensive back on Saturday verbally committed to continue his college career at Nebraska. Coleman picked up a University of Oregon baseball cap, put it back down and then grabbed an Oklahoma Sooners cap and put in back on the table before he grabbed the Nebraska cap to put it on his head when he made the official announcement.
kfornow.com
County Board Declares Disaster After Sunday Fires
The scene at one of Sunday afternoon's grass fires in southern Lancaster County. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (October 25, 2022) The Lancaster County Board has approved a disaster declaration in the wake of Sunday’s grass fires. County Commissioner Sean Flowerday fold the Board that State and Federal Disaster Aid would be available if the total damage to public property exceeds $1.3 Million.
kfornow.com
Cause Determined In Sunday’s Large Grass Fire In The Hallam Area
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–New information has been released into what started a large grass fire Sunday afternoon that affected portions of northern Gage and southwestern Lancaster counties near Hallam. Chief Fire Investigator Adam Matzner from the State Fire Marshal’s Office told KFOR News a farm implement machine was shredding...
kfornow.com
Assessment To Be Done In Fire-Stricken Areas of Lancaster and Gage Counties
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 24)–Two large wildfires Sunday afternoon in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties are contained and emergency crews are underway with their damage assessment. On Monday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the largest of the two wildfires was contained between SW 86th Street and South...
kfornow.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, HSI-Omaha, and law enforcement partner investigation into multimillion-dollar theft ring leads to several arrests
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and Federal Homeland Security have arrested three men from Miami, Florida believed responsible for the theft of several dozen semi-loads of beef from midwestern packing plants. The investigation started in June, when several loaded semi’s disappeared from a packing plant...
kfornow.com
Stolen Vehicle From Downtown Lincoln Stopped Near Waco
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–Deputies in Seward County arrested a 30-year-old woman early Monday morning, about a half-hour she allegedly stole a car left running and unlocked in downtown Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer, the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking into the Hurts Donut near 10th...
kfornow.com
Event Center Open To Board Animals Evacuated From Fires
Lincoln, NE (October 23, 2022) To anyone affected by the fires in southern Lancaster County — If you need to evacuate farm animals– You can move them to the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds. The outdoor horse stalls and cattle pens are available, with water, at no charge. Event Center staff are there to check them in tonight (Sunday Night) until 9 PM.
kfornow.com
Two Crashes In East Lincoln Just Blocks, Hours Apart From Each Other
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–A 27-year-old man is in jail, after he fled from a traffic crash in east Lincoln late Monday night. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News Alfie Hatcher was arrested for crashing his speeding vehicle into a tree at 56th and “N”, after reaching speeds of 70 to 75 miles an hour on 56th near Vine Street. Officers pulled back, but the vehicle spun out and hit the tree.
Comments / 0