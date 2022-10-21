Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Benzinga
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones surging more than 100 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, The Dow traded up 0.37% to 31,617.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.46% to 11,112.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.80% to 3,827.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Analyst Ratings for FedEx
Within the last quarter, FedEx FDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 26 analysts have an average price target of $220.12 versus the current price of FedEx at $154.79, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 26 analysts rated FedEx...
Digital Realty Trust's Earnings: A Preview
Digital Realty Trust DLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Digital Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Digital Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Urban One UONE shares moved upwards by 7.3% to $6.59 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $308.2 million. Ucloudlink Group UCL shares rose 5.75% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock moved upwards by 5.4%...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Watch Out Tesla: Here's How Many Electric Vehicles General Motors Sold In The Third Quarter
Automaker General Motors Company GM reported third-quarter financial results before the market open Tuesday. Here’s a look at how General Motors did for electric vehicles in the quarter and what’s to come. What Happened: Traditional automaker General Motors reported revenue of $41.89 billion in the third quarter, beating...
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 20-For-1 Reverse Stock Split Effective Tomorrow, Oct. 26
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX, (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. AcelRx's common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ACRX and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The reverse stock split is intended to enable AcelRx to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The new CUSIP number for AcelRx's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 00444T209.
Meta Analyst Sees Higher Upside For Stock Versus Google Amid Subdued Sentiment Towards Metaverse
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and cut the price target to $120 from $125. Patterson reiterated Overweight on Meta Platforms Inc META and slashed the price target to $175 from $196. Amid mounting concerns about a downturn in 2023, he observed investors...
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding
Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Chevron 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Chevron CVX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.52%. Currently, Chevron has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion. Buying $100 In CVX: If an investor had bought $100 of CVX stock 20 years ago, it...
Expert Ratings for Hibbett
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hibbett HIBB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hibbett has an average price target of $73.75 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $70.00.
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines
Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
Cathie Wood Loads Up Over $2M In Twilio Ahead Of Q3 Print — Sheds Stake In This Automation Firm
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 26,000 shares of Twilio Inc. TWLO via two of the company’s exchange-traded funds at an estimated cost of over $2 million, based on Tuesday’s closing price. The stock purchase comes a day after Wood loaded up Tesla Inc TSLA shares. Twilio...
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
Analyst Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Earnings Preview: Universal Stainless
Universal Stainless USAP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Universal Stainless will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Universal Stainless bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Horizon Therapeutics
Horizon Therapeutics HZNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $98.33 versus the current price of Horizon Therapeutics at $66.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Higher — Analyst Says Crypto 'Party Can Start' This Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum were buoyant on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $943.75 billion at 9 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +24.8% $0.2. Aave (AAVE) +9% $89.4. Polygon (MATIC) +8.3% $0.90. Why It...
