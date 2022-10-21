Read full article on original website
Ousted Tennessee ex-lawmaker arrested on DUI charge in crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee lawmaker who was expelled from his seat in 2016 is facing charges for a downtown Nashville car crash of driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, former Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham was in the...
Dismissal of DUI case against ex-attorney general sought
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
NC governor wants sales mandate for commercial trucks, vans
CARY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government will develop a rule requiring van, bus and commercial truck manufacturers to sell more zero-emission vehicles in the state over the next decade, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Tuesday. Signing an executive order at the North American headquarters of electrical equipment...
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert
ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Monday after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert, authorities said. Ezekiel Lamar Love, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. No deputies...
Arizona elections office wants rural board's vote count plan
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top state elections office on Tuesday ordered a rural county board to spell out in writing exactly how it plans to tally ballots in the midterm elections after it voted 2-1 to approve a “100% county wide hand count audit” of the votes.
Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits heard conflicting views Tuesday about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, though it allows for later abortions to prevent a...
Bumstead, Sabo seek 32nd District state Senate seat
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Republican Party candidate Jon Bumstead and Democrat Terry Sabo are seeking the 32nd District state Senate seat in the Nov. 8 election. The News Advocate sent questionnaires to all candidates in all contested races. Answers were only edited if...
Winkle, professor and Mississippi Constitution expert, dies
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — John W. Winkle III, a longtime University of Mississippi political science professor who wrote a definitive reference book about the Mississippi Constitution, has died. He was 75. According to an obituary from his family, he died Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, days after...
MN mine developers plan to move processing plant to ND
TAMARACK, Minn. (AP) — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns. Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to...
Twenty years after death, Paul Wellstone's beloved Iron Range has shifted to the right
Aaron J. Brown still remembers his last conversation with Paul Wellstone, the fiery liberal senator from Minnesota who stopped in to visit Brown's newspaper office during the final push of his 2002 reelection campaign. "He didn't know if he was gonna win, but he liked where he was," Brown recalled...
Michigan schools fight teacher mental health crisis
LANSING – Pandemic-stressed teachers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District draw for prizes each month to boost their morale. “Teachers donate a little money each month, maybe to be able to wear jeans on Friday,” said Joe Sbar, a school psychologist for the district. “This money is pooled, and used to buy prizes, like a gift card that is then raffled off.”
Journalist ventures out in the Thumb to find ghosts
After all, local history involving those who settled what would become Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac counties dates back more than a century. Surely there must be numerous old houses and buildings in the region purported to be haunted?. Well, no, actually. I spoke with local historians, law enforcement officers, folks...
Wet, sloppy winter in store for Illinois
Illinois residents are getting a look at what this winter season could feel like across the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association released its three-month outlook from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 2023, which forecasts what the winter could bring. It does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as "snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance."
