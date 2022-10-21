ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

B﻿orussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats

Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
BBC

Ajax v Liverpool: Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate return as Reds bid to seal last-16 spot

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena Date: Wednesday, 26 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Liverpool have Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate available again for their Champions League match at Ajax, but Thiago Alcantara remains absent. Striker Nunez and defender Konate have returned...

