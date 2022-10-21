Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Borussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats
Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
BBC
Ajax v Liverpool: Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate return as Reds bid to seal last-16 spot
Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena Date: Wednesday, 26 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Liverpool have Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate available again for their Champions League match at Ajax, but Thiago Alcantara remains absent. Striker Nunez and defender Konate have returned...
BBC
Bobby Madley: Referee to make Premier League return more than four years after sacking
Referee Bobby Madley is to return to officiating in the Premier League more than four years after he was sacked. Madley, 37, was sacked by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in 2018 after sending a video in which he mocked a disabled person to a friend. He will take...
