ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man struck, killed in hit-and-run in north St. Louis

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzKti_0ihyKPx500

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning in a hit-and-run collision in north St. Louis.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Norwood Drive in the Kingshighway West neighborhood.

Artist offers helping hand to St. Louis restaurant hit by thieves

Investigators say a driver in a white Chevy Malibu vehicle struck a man and left the scene of the crash. When police arrived in response, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later found the vehicle at the scene unoccupied.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

CORRECTION: In a previous version of the story, based on initial information from police, the suspect vehicle was described as a white Nissan vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Officials search for motive in south St. Louis high school shooting

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police and federal authorities are combing through evidence yielded from searches of the home and car of the gunman in Monday morning’s mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. The goal of it all is to prevent the next school shooting. Police identified the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Student arrested for bringing handgun to Hazelwood West High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hazelwood West High School student was taken into custody Tuesday morning for being in possession of a handgun, according to the Hazelwood Police Department. Police said they were “conducting a follow-up investigation at Hazelwood West High School” Tuesday morning when investigators from their department’s Criminal Investigations Team “were notified […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
recordpatriot.com

Granite City man faces 32 charges after Calhoun burglary, chase

HARDIN — More than 30 charges have been filed against a Granite City man following his arrest in Calhoun County. The Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 32-count criminal information — of which 26 of the charges were felonies — against David P. Robertson, 32, of Granite City following a pursuit involving four police departments.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

Two teens in custody after bringing firearm to Belleville East High School

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Two teens are in custody after bringing a firearm to Belleville East High School Tuesday morning. The Belleville Police Department said a school resource officer took a 15-year-old boy into custody in the school office. Officers were dispatched to the school at approximately 9:01 a.m. When officers arrived, the 15-year-old suspect was […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Homicide detectives investigating late night shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 55-year-old man was shot in North City late Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Era Ave., which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just before 11:30 p.m. Officers heard a large number of shots and found the man wounded, lying on the street outside his car. The car also suffered from ballistic damage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy