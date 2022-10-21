Man struck, killed in hit-and-run in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning in a hit-and-run collision in north St. Louis.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Norwood Drive in the Kingshighway West neighborhood.

Investigators say a driver in a white Chevy Malibu vehicle struck a man and left the scene of the crash. When police arrived in response, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later found the vehicle at the scene unoccupied.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

CORRECTION: In a previous version of the story, based on initial information from police, the suspect vehicle was described as a white Nissan vehicle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.