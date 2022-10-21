Read full article on original website
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
Best New Anime to Watch (Fall Season 2022)
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
Watch a Pair of Exclusive Trailers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix today, Tuesday, October 25. The four-day event sees two episodes of the horror-mystery anthology series debut daily from today through Friday, October 28th, when all eight episodes will be available as a collection on Netflix. IGN can exclusively debut a...
Call Jane - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Wunmi Mosaku, Kate Mara, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, and John Magaro. Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.
The Original Jigsaw Is Returning in the Next Saw Film
Original Jigsaw killer Tobin Bell will be back in the next Saw movie. That’s right – Jigsaw is back, for real this time, as Tobin Bell reprises the role of John Kramer in the next Saw movie. The upcoming Saw film is heading into production later this month...
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Lost Co-Creator Damon Lindelof Is Making a Star Wars Movie
Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is reportedly co-writing and producing a new Star Wars movie with Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sitting in the director's chair. Deadline recently sensed a disturbance in the force, reporting that the long-rumored Star Wars movie from Lindelof is finally moving forward. Lindelof is said to have teamed up with an as-yet-unannounced writing partner to pen the film's script in collaboration with Ms. Marvel helmer Obaid-Chinoy, who has apparently been enlisted as the project's director.
HBO's Arkham Asylum Series Has a Brand-New Showrunner
HBO's series about Arkham Asylum has a brand-new showrunner, adding to its carousel of creatives as the new show set in The Batman universe tries to find its footing. Variety reports that Antonio Campos will serve as a showrunner and executive producer on the series, as well as its new writer. This is reportedly contingent on Campos' version of the show going forward.
Star Wars: The High Republic - Convergence Exclusive Audiobook Clip
The Star Wars: The High Republic initiative has been revealing what the galaxy was like hundreds of years before the movies and the rise of the Empire. Now Lucasfilm and Penguin Random House are officially kicking off Phase 2 of the High Republic saga with the release of Zoraida Córdova's novel Star Wars: The High Republic - Convergence.
Andor Episode 7 Explained: Why The Aldhani Heist Rebels Should Be Scared | Star Wars Canon Fodder
Andor Episode 7 shows viewers that pulling off a mega heist against the Empire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The slow-burn Star Wars series once again forces Cassian Andor into close quarters with Imperials, and he and the other surviving members of the heist on Aldhani should be scared out of their skulls. Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder and the full Andor Episode 7 breakdown.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Breakdown - The MCU Goes Full Star Wars
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has dropped, meaning we’ve officially gotten our first glimpse of the MCU’s Phase 5. The trailer raises a lot of interesting questions. Who is Bill Murray playing? Why is everything so Star Wars-y? Why does Hope Van Dyne consistently have the worst hair in the MCU?
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's First Trailer Has a Surprise Guest
The first trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here and it includes a special guest. The special will premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022. Disney+ finally shared the first trailer for James Gunn's Guardians Holiday Special and like all good Holiday Specials, it's about friends helping each other out. Peter is still sad following the events around Gamora after Avengers: Endgame and it's up to Drax and Mantis to cheer him up by bringing him his childhood hero, Kevin Bacon.
Hasbro's Power Rangers x Cobra Kai Action Figures Are the Pop Culture Fusion the World Needs
The idea of a crossover between Power Rangers and Cobra Kai is as ridiculous as it is appealing. And while we'll probably never see Johnny Lawrence and his students take on Rita Repulsa in live-action, Hasbro is giving fans a taste of how that mash-up could look with a new series of Power Rangers: The Lightning Collection figures.
Cabinet of Curiosities: Every Ending Explained
Warning, this piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Guillermo del Toro has long been one of the contemporary masters of horror and this Halloween he's treating us to an entire series of terrifying tales. While he doesn't direct any of the yarns in Netflix's new anthology offering, Cabinet of Curiosities, his fingerprints are all over them. Some are based on stories from the auteur's brain, and others lean into some of his biggest influences like the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by a selection of genre stalwarts, the lineup features stand alone episodes from Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Guillermo Navarro, Catherine Hardwicke, and Ana Lily Amirpour.
House of the Dragon: Here’s Why That Major Death Is Such a Big Deal | Game of Thrones Canon Fodder
It’s all fun & games until someone gets killed by a dragon. House of the Dragon episode 10 delivers on that Game of Thrones promise of brutally killing off its more innocent characters. This time? It’s young Lucerys Verlaryon who is found lacking when Aemond Targaryen makes a critical goof and Vhagar goes off book and decided to run that fade. So why is this such a big deal? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for the full House of the Dragon breakdown, including how all of this will lead to all-out war.
James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Films as Co-CEOs
Warner Bros. Discovery has found its new DC leader and it's none other than James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WB Discovery has tapped director James Gunn to become co-CEO of DC Studios, a new division at Warner Bros that will replace DC Films and oversee DC's film, TV, and animation projects.
House of the Dragon - Season 1 Finale Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale, which aired on HBO on Oct. 23, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. After the hurried efforts of the Green Council last episode to secure the Iron Throne for...
Here's the First Look at Amazon's Fallout Series
Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development. The shot is from the inside of a Vault that...
Henry Cavill Officially Announces Return as Superman
The cat's out of the bag. Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman, and the actor says his recent cameo is just the beginning. Spoiler alert for Black Adam, Even Though The Rock already spoiled it. As Dwayne Johnson proudly announced before the premiere of his new DC superhero movie...
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Official Trailer
Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard.
