News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
MedicalXpress
Combination of poor gait and weak hand grip could be early indicators of dementia
Walking speed and grip strength could be early indicators of dementia before the onset of noticeable symptoms, a Monash University study reveals. Researchers found slow walking speed combined with weak hand grip was a stronger predictor of cognitive decline and dementia in older adults than either measure alone. The study...
News-Medical.net
Immune-suppressing drug reverses symptoms of delirium in mice
Investigators from the departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, Psychiatry, Medicine, and Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai have shown that an immune-suppressing drug similar to one used to treat severe COVID-19 reversed symptoms of delirium in mice whose lungs were injured during mechanical breathing assistance. Their study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Critical Care, could pave the way for clinical testing of immune-inhibiting therapy for ventilation-induced delirium in patients.
Phys.org
New strategy enables targeted treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
The high level of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) microenvironment and its persistent inflammatory nature can promote damage to joints, bones, and the synovium. Strategies that integrate effective RA microenvironment regulation with imaging-based monitoring could lead to improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of RA. A...
News-Medical.net
New flexible, steerable device placed in live brains by minimally invasive robot
The early-stage research tested the delivery and safety of the new implantable catheter design in two sheep to determine its potential for use in diagnosing and treating diseases in the brain. If proven effective and safe for use in people, the platform could simplify and reduce the risks associated with...
Woman with mystery rash on her face says doctors can’t diagnose her
A woman with a skin condition that causes bruise like rashes all over her face is embracing her natural look and going make-up free. Nancy Morel, 19, first noticed something was wrong with her skin when she was shopping with her mother, Jackie, 50, in 2015. Her lips appeared swollen,...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
studyfinds.org
Diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis trace their roots back to the Black Death
HAMILTON, Ontario — Diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis can all trace their origins back to the Black Death, according to new research. Researchers from McMaster University say the bubonic plague that ravaged Middle Age Europe fueled genes that make people vulnerable to autoimmune diseases today. The Black Death shaped...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?
Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
Doctors say the worst headache of your life could signal an aneurysm
As colder weather approaches, so too is “aneurysm rupture season” on the horizon. That is, an uptick in incidents of ruptured brain aneurysms as blood pressures rise, according to Kevin Reinard, a neurosurgeon at Toledo Hospital. Out of the 30,000 brain aneurysms that rupture annually in the United States, Toledo treats between 50 and 100 ruptures in the brain each year, Dr. Reinard said. Unruptured aneurysms come with little warning signs and often go undetected, so doctors say it’s important to know your risk factors and to be aware of when you or others around you may need immediate medical attention.
MedicalXpress
Expert offers tips on how to keep joints healthy as you age
For joints to work well, they need cartilage, a slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones, acts like a shock absorber, and helps joints move smoothly. Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, says many people lose cartilage as they age, but it does not mean that joint replacement is inevitable. Here are some tips for keeping joints healthy.
dallasexpress.com
Study: 42% of COVID Infections Result in ‘Long COVID’
Even months after contracting COVID-19, many individuals report not having fully recovered. A study conducted by the University of Glasgow and published in Nature Communications revealed that 6% of people who have had COVID-19 still had not recovered from the initial infection upwards of 18 months later, and another 42% reported only partially recovering at all.
BBC
Laser brain therapy offers hope to epilepsy sufferers in England
Hundreds of people with hard-to-treat epilepsy will be offered laser therapy targeting the brain on the NHS in England from next year. A tiny laser inside a probe in the skull enables doctors to destroy brain tissue causing seizures. The treatment is more precise and less risky than normal brain...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
kpic
Botox for your ... teeth? The latest in post-pandemic revitalizations
WASHINGTON (TND) — Over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a series of mini- or sub-epidemics in the wake of the virus’ effects on individuals' – and the country’s – physical and mental health. There’s the specter of “long-COVID” affecting millions of Americans, surging rates of depression and anxiety across all age groups as well as the potential of culture-wide shifts in personality.
technologynetworks.com
Study Suggests Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Can Be Repurposed for Diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Greatist
Does Botox Really Prevent Wrinkles? We Asked an Expert
Whether you’re hoping to avoid frown lines or ward off crow’s feet, you might wonder: Does Botox prevent wrinkles? And if so, *how*?. Good news: *Yes,* Botox injections can prevent some types of wrinkles. But before booking a ‘tox sesh, you should know how it works, if it’s right for you, and what happens if you stop treatments.
Medical News Today
What does psoriatic arthritis in the elbow feel like?
Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory disorder that affects many people with psoriasis. It makes the person’s joints swell and can limit their range of movement. When it affects a person’s elbow, it can make bending or straightening the arm painful. Anatomically, the. is quite complex. It consists...
Why You Should Think Twice Before Taking Cortisone
What if there was one magical shot that could treat pain, arthritis, and inflammation? And what if, for those who have a needle phobia, that shot could instead be made into convenient pills and creams? Well, that's sort of the case with cortisone. According to Mayo Clinic, cortisone injected into...
Upworthy
Doctors explain why man was asked to play a saxophone throughout his nine-hour brain surgery
Saxophone music was heard emanating from an operating theater at Rome's Paideia International Hospital recently while a critical brain surgery was taking place. You would think the sound was a speaker, but that was not the case. The music source was the patient, playing the instrument on the operating table while a team of surgeons worked to remove a tumor from his brain, reported The Washington Post. The patient was awake for the entire nine-hour procedure. The 35-year-old patient, a saxophonist, had to play because his performance was required for the team to navigate his brain and avoid harming the areas he needed to continue playing the instrument, according to Christian Brogna, a neurosurgeon who oversaw the procedure.
