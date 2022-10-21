ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KYW News Radio

Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered

Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
CNET

See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons

Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
The Independent

Watch this boat haul 10 tonnes of trash out of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

New video has shown the latest haul from clean-up operations on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.The Ocean Cleanup, an organisation based in The Netherlands, posted a video this week of its ship dragging more than 10,000 kilograms (22,000 pounds) of plastic out of the water, and dumping heaps of garbage onto the deck.The trash was collected in a corner of the ocean known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, where trash accumulates from all over the world — and a scourge to marine life and plastic pollution.In the video, barrels, baskets, jugs, buckets and more spill out of the...
AOL Corp

At more than 3 tons, this massive sunfish is the heaviest bony fish ever discovered, researchers say

A team of scientists in Portugal say they discovered the heaviest bony fish in the world in the Azores archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. The giant sunfish, weighing a little more than 3 tons, was discovered dead in the water on the Azores' Faial Island by a fisherman last December, researchers said. A team with the Atlantic Naturalist Association, a Portuguese ocean conservation organization, helped bring the massive creature to land.
Outsider.com

Dozens of North Atlantic Whales Injured and Sick in Tragic Mortality Event

An analysis of ill and injured right whales has added 36 cases to a continuing mortality event, threatening the species with extinction. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries division said that the extra morbidity cases were due to a review of protocol by a veterinarian. The event in question started back in 2017, The New York Post reports. According to NOAA, the cases were likely caused by vessel strikes, entanglements, and injuries from an unknown source.
myscience.org

Tiny Antarctic creatures provide US$8.6 billion of carbon storage via their poo

A new analysis by an Imperial researcher for WWF shows krill play a vital role in keeping carbon out of the atmosphere. The analysis, conducted by Dr Emma Cavan from the Department of Life Sciences (Silwood Park) at Imperial, suggests krill should be valued beyond their worth as a fished resource.
TheConversationAU

Eels are some of nature’s weirdest creatures. Here are 5 reasons why they’re such cool little freaks

It’s the question that baffled scientists for hundreds years – where on Earth do eels come from? Aristotle’s best guess was that they spontaneously generated. Danish biologist Johannes Schmidt was pretty sure they spawned in the Sargasso Sea – right near the Bermuda Triangle, for a little extra mystery. His extensive biological surveys over 100 years ago found lots of young eels in this area, leading him to conclude they must hatch somewhere nearby. But eggs or adult eels breeding were never seen anywhere nearby. So the question remained unanswered … until now. Last week, a team of researchers were...
ScienceAlert

Hidden 'Oasis of Life' Discovered Deep Under The Ocean in The Maldives

A team of 'aquanauts' has discovered the Maldives is an oasis for deep ocean life in a large watery desert. A recent submarine mission around a deepwater seamount in the archipelago has revealed a new kind of thriving ecosystem, which researchers say has never been described before. They're calling it...

