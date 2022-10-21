Read full article on original website
Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered
Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
CNET
See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons
Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
Newfound whale species that lives exclusively in US waters may already be on the brink of extinction
A group of more than 100 international researchers has signed an open letter to the Biden administration calling for urgent action to save Rice's whale from extinction.
Idaho8.com
Billions of snow crabs have disappeared from the waters around Alaska. Scientists say overfishing is not the cause
The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of the crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years. The Alaska Board of Fisheries and North Pacific Fishery Management Council announced last week that the population of...
Watch this boat haul 10 tonnes of trash out of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch
New video has shown the latest haul from clean-up operations on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.The Ocean Cleanup, an organisation based in The Netherlands, posted a video this week of its ship dragging more than 10,000 kilograms (22,000 pounds) of plastic out of the water, and dumping heaps of garbage onto the deck.The trash was collected in a corner of the ocean known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, where trash accumulates from all over the world — and a scourge to marine life and plastic pollution.In the video, barrels, baskets, jugs, buckets and more spill out of the...
Gulf of Mexico whale needs human help to avoid extinction
Just 60 miles off the coast of Northwest Florida, there lies a deep depression along the continental shelf known as DeSoto Canyon, and within its depths resides the world's most endangered species of whale. The Gulf of Mexico, or Rice's, whale was only identified as a unique species last year,...
Fish populations thrive near marine protected areas—and so do fishers
A school of bigscale soldierfish on a deep reef at Pearl and Hermes Atoll in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. Greg McFall/NOAA Office of National Marine SanctuariesCarefully-placed no-fishing zones can help to restore tunas and other large, iconic fish species.
AOL Corp
At more than 3 tons, this massive sunfish is the heaviest bony fish ever discovered, researchers say
A team of scientists in Portugal say they discovered the heaviest bony fish in the world in the Azores archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. The giant sunfish, weighing a little more than 3 tons, was discovered dead in the water on the Azores' Faial Island by a fisherman last December, researchers said. A team with the Atlantic Naturalist Association, a Portuguese ocean conservation organization, helped bring the massive creature to land.
Dozens of North Atlantic Whales Injured and Sick in Tragic Mortality Event
An analysis of ill and injured right whales has added 36 cases to a continuing mortality event, threatening the species with extinction. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries division said that the extra morbidity cases were due to a review of protocol by a veterinarian. The event in question started back in 2017, The New York Post reports. According to NOAA, the cases were likely caused by vessel strikes, entanglements, and injuries from an unknown source.
travelawaits.com
Billions Of Snow Crabs Disappear In Alaska, Canceling Snow Crab Season For The First Time In State’s History
Alaska officials have canceled snow crab fishing in the Bering Sea for the first time while also barring the catching of king crabs in Bristol Bay for the second consecutive year. Severely diminished populations of crabs, due in large part to climate change, are the reason behind the decision made...
myscience.org
Tiny Antarctic creatures provide US$8.6 billion of carbon storage via their poo
A new analysis by an Imperial researcher for WWF shows krill play a vital role in keeping carbon out of the atmosphere. The analysis, conducted by Dr Emma Cavan from the Department of Life Sciences (Silwood Park) at Imperial, suggests krill should be valued beyond their worth as a fished resource.
Eels are some of nature’s weirdest creatures. Here are 5 reasons why they’re such cool little freaks
It’s the question that baffled scientists for hundreds years – where on Earth do eels come from? Aristotle’s best guess was that they spontaneously generated. Danish biologist Johannes Schmidt was pretty sure they spawned in the Sargasso Sea – right near the Bermuda Triangle, for a little extra mystery. His extensive biological surveys over 100 years ago found lots of young eels in this area, leading him to conclude they must hatch somewhere nearby. But eggs or adult eels breeding were never seen anywhere nearby. So the question remained unanswered … until now. Last week, a team of researchers were...
Hidden 'Oasis of Life' Discovered Deep Under The Ocean in The Maldives
A team of 'aquanauts' has discovered the Maldives is an oasis for deep ocean life in a large watery desert. A recent submarine mission around a deepwater seamount in the archipelago has revealed a new kind of thriving ecosystem, which researchers say has never been described before. They're calling it...
