IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
Weekly Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Schedule
Lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear have been removed for weekly raids and dungeons. This means that Legendary drops in weekly raids and dungeons can be "farmed" for these rewards, or in other words, played repetitively until you acquire the specific loot you are hunting for.
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx - Launch Trailer
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, the video game based on the animated television series Zag Heroez Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Meet the characters and see them i action in this launch trailer for Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, and get ready to save the city of Paris in this action-adventure game.
Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum - Gameplay Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for to see gameplay and learn more about Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum, the retro platformer game where you can choose from four playable Kids in this time-traveling adventure, all based on characters from Topps' notorious trading-card series. The...
The Splatoon 3 Community Is Currently Losing It Over a Mysterious Mode Called 'Big Run'
For those who aren't Extremely Online, seeing all the art and messages in Splatoon 3's Splatsville square can be confusing if you're not up on the current meme flavor of the week. Last week, the meme template was a fill-in-the-blank sentence beginning with "Full of..." Sure. This week, every message...
Redfall - Bite Back Trailer
Check out the new trailer for Redfall, the upcoming vampire shooter from Arkane Studios. Redfall is an open-world first-person shooter that can be played either single-player or in online co-op. Play as four vampire hunters working to eliminate the vampires who have taken over Redfall, Massachusetts.
High on Life Hands-On Preview: It Might Be Exactly What the FPS Genre Needs
High on Life, the upcoming comedy first-person shooter from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games, doesn’t take place within the Rick and Morty universe. But it sure seems like it could. It’s got zany and foul-mouthed aliens, fantastical settings, and a sense of humor that’s 100% Roiland – from the interdimensional cable-style animated shorts that act as TV commercials in the High on Live universe to your default talking gun, a pistol named Kenny that sounds exactly like Morty.
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
We take one last look at Sonic Fronters, this time playing for six hours and covering the first three islands of the game. This is the Sonic Frontiers final preview.
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet - Official Lands & Towns Trailer
Get another look at the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet starters and legendaries in this brief trailer. Prepare to explore the vast lands and vibrant towns in search of new Pokémon in this upcoming open world adventure game. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet will be released on...
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Beacon Beach Side Quests
Beacon Beach side quests in Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope ease you into the tactical RPG's puzzles and unique battles, with some handy rewards in store as well. Like Sparks of Hope's other planets, Beacon Beach also includes a Red Coin puzzle, a Blue Coin puzzle, and a Green Coin puzzle. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock Beacon Beach's Secret Zone.
New Tales from the Borderlands Gameplay - Bad Ending
This gameplay video for New Tales From the Borderlands shows how to get a bad ending and the teamwork scores you need to achieve it!. For more, check out the full wiki on IGN here: https://www.ign.com/wikis/new-tales-from-the-borderlands/
Bayonetta 3 Review
One of the best combat systems in gaming gets even better with Bayonetta 3. It's story is a bit of a letdown and its wild action scenes take a toll on the performance in certain spots, but neither of those issues get in the way of Bayonetta 3 being a top shelf action game on the Switch.
Diwali: Best Games to Buy for Yourself or Gift to Your Family and Friends This Year
There isn't a better time to game alongside your friends and family than the festival of light or Diwali. While the entire country celebrates this occasion by bursting crackers and eating sweets, why not spend some time getting back to your gaming system to play some of the best titles from 2022.
Celebrate 20 Years of Bloodrayne With IGN Plus’ Game of the Month From Ziggurat
Happy Halloween peeps. To celebrate the season we teamed up with Ziggurat Interactive to do a Bloodrayne 20th anniversary game drop. The awesome content & Growth Coordinator Raven Law from Ziggurat stopped by to give us insight on the team, the franchise, and the background of the Bloodrayne series. A...
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Video Review
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X, also available on PlayStation and PC. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is an entertaining asymmetrical multiplayer game that’s held back by some probably-fixable balance issues and map wonkiness, but it badly needs more content.
Valorant's Current Battlepass Includes 'Corbin's Light' Gun Buddy to Honor a Fan Who Died of Cancer
Valorant's Episode 5: Act III Battlepass includes a gun buddy called "Corbin's Light" that honors a fan named Corbin who recently passed away after a battle with cancer. The Valorant team shared the news and Corbin's story in a blog for what's new in Valorant's newest season. The words reveal that the Gun Buddy itself was inspired by design notes from Corbin and his older brother, and it includes the coordinates of a star that was named after Corbin by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Your God of War Ragnarok Questions Answered, Spoiler Free - Beyond 773
This week, we’ve all been playing one of the most anticipated PlayStation games of the year: God of War Ragnarok. If you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers - don’t worry, they’re spoiler free. Meanwhile, Brian got to take Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake for a spin, and dozens of full playthroughs of the original RE4, there were lots of surprises in store. Much has been said about Gotham Knights’ lack of Batman, but what about its lack of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's First Trailer Shows Off Kang and Much More
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally been released, giving us our first glimpse at the MCU's villainous variant of Kang the Conqueror, and much more besides. The new trailer shows off the set-up for the movie, with the Lang and Pym families pulled into the...
