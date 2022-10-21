ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community outraged after video surfaces of special needs student bullied in Kern County

By Jose Franco, Jacqueline Gutierrez
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKSaY_0ihyK2yr00

Video recorded at Arvin High School in Kern County, California shows what appears to be students bullying another student while giving him a haircut.

A family member told KTLA’s sister station, KGET, the victim has special needs.

The video appears to show the student receiving the haircut wiping his eyes while the other students are circling around him, recording and laughing.

KGET did not broadcast the video at the request of the family and because the student is a juvenile.

The video contains explicit language. You can hear one of the students tell him not to cry in Spanish and then the group laughs.

Arvin City Councilmember Daniel Borreli said he is “outraged” by the video and intends to hold the school accountable.

A Kern High School District spokesperson sent the following statement to Telemundo Valle Central:

“Arvin High School administration is aware of a video circulating on social media. The behavior exhibited in the video is clearly unacceptable, and we do not condone bullying of any kind. When students breach the boundaries of acceptable behavior, they will be held accountable for their actions, and the school will provide support to any affected student. The incident is being thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.”

The student’s mother and concerned parents spoke to reporters at San Diego Park in Lamont Thursday afternoon. Avelina Santiago, his mother, told Telemundo Valle Central that she wants those involved to face discipline.

City officials say police have reached out to the school to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

KTLA

