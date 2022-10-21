Lydia Hearst joins us to talk all about her new movie ‘Slayers’

Lydia Hearst joined us to talk all about her new movie “Slayers” and how Halloween is her Christmas. She’s planning on going to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and she’s been on the Halloween Haunted Hayride already.

“Slayers” is out now in select theaters, and is available on digital and on demand.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 21, 2022

