ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Experience Matters With Guerlain’s Véronique Courtois

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g76qO_0ihyJu9h00
Véronique Courtois in her Paris office. ELISE TOÏDÉ

Guerlain’s chief executive officer Véronique Courtois looks back to the future — literally.

Her new seventh-floor office in the Samaritaine building gives a sweeping bird’s-eye view over Paris. She starts her work day gazing north toward Sacré Coeur basilica and ends it looking westward, along the Rue de Rivoli, in the direction of La Défense.

Still, the past remains near. Just a stone’s throw from Courtois’ office stood the first Guerlain boutique, first opened in 1828, next to the hotel Le Meurice. And next door to the office, there is an Art Nouveau building, where Guerlain’s new laboratory perches on the top floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0ihyJu9h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0ihyJu9h00

“Voilà, so this is the new Guerlain,” she said, with infectious excitement. “I’m sitting here and thinking of the future.”

Courtois speaks with enthusiasm and engagement, and while she has created a finely honed strategy for Guerlain during her tenure as CEO, it is her innate curiosity and joy that is the true driver of the brand.

“Every morning I come here and first of all say: ‘Wow, I’m so lucky — I’m going to make it a good day. I am going to do my best. And two, every day I’m telling myself: ‘It can end at the end of the day.’ Not in a dramatic way, but to make sure I’m always changing, moving. I’m always curious about things.”

Courtois began her beauty industry career at age 20 at Parfums Grès, as an area manager, then worked for a decade under Chantal Roos at Beauté Prestige International, Shiseido’s fragrance arm at the time. In 2000, Courtois joined LVMH for her first stint at Guerlain. She rose to the post of international marketing director, before heading to Christian Dior Couture, followed by Parfums Christian Dior, where she was the general brand manager starting in 2012. In November 2019, Courtois was appointed Guerlain’s CEO.

“As a French girl, I always dreamt about Guerlain,” she said.

“Guerlain is a legacy brand — but it’s a legacy of the firsts,” she said. “It has invented everything.”

The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand also has a number of top-ranked products in France, where it places third overall, such as Terracotta makeup and Abeille Royale skin care.

Courtois sat down with Beauty Inc to discuss her career, philosophy and brand vision.

What drew you to a career in beauty?

V.C.: I’m from Brest, [France], and when I was going to school every day there was a beautiful perfumery — like the boutiques you can find in your childhood, full of perfume. It had this beautiful smell. Whatever the day was, I was full of joy, optimism, and with future ideas in my mind because of this perfumery. I felt very quickly that smell was a kind of passion for me. When I was 14, 15, I decided I would work in this industry. I know it sounds crazy, but it’s really the truth.

Who have been some of your most formative teachers and positions?

V.C.: Chantal Roos. I was 22 at that time and realized having a female role model was possible. In the industry in the ’90s there were only two [top executive] women — Chantal Roos and Vera Strubi. I realized very quickly that it was possible in this industry. Chantal gave me the [ability] not to fear. She taught me all about perfume, excellence, resilience. So, after eight to 10 years with her, I was very strong and thought everything was possible.

The other person who inspires me so much is Bernard Arnault. He’s got such a vision. From him I learned how important it is to have a vision and always to be connected with the field. Every Saturday he visits stores, is feeling the field. At the same time, he’s got this exceptional vision. And, of course, he is pushing you always to do better.

What are some key lessons learned?

V.C.: After almost 20 years in the perfume industry, when I moved to couture in 2010, I suddenly discovered another world — because it’s two different worlds. This experience taught me that sometimes it’s good to push yourself in a kind of discomfort zone, because it helps you to go even higher afterward. In the late 2000s… I was feeling that luxury and retail would be back, and was very interested to learn from the couture side how to take care of clients and elevate a brand. It made me realize it’s good to push yourself in things you don’t know. This is a bit me. I like to push these boundaries when I’m not comfortable. Maybe it’s kind of: Are you going to make it — or not?

Keep on learning. Don’t be afraid of your luck. That is very difficult, especially for women.

Which have been your most important pivots and inflection points?

V.C.: When I joined Parfums Christian Dior, I was in charge of digital, and I worked also on the digital side at couture. No fashion brand was on digital. That was the beginning of the Web2. As I am curious about everything, I jumped into digital. Then I saw all of a sudden the amazing world that we were building — because I always see good things in life, because you can be afraid, discomforted. Suddenly, this new tool was completely revolutionizing our industry. You cannot say no to the future. You have to live with it and adapt yourself. So, one of my pivots was this discovery of digital — the Web2 and now the Web3. Being of your time, it’s accepting to evolve. If you’re curious about that, then the sky is the limit, and I found this extremely interesting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVJxE_0ihyJu9h00
Abeille Royal taps into the power of honey.

Guerlain has always been inspired by nature. We were one of the very first in the industry to set up a CSR direction. The bee is the emblem of this company. We realized that, of course, the bee is a key animal in the world, so we decided to commit the house to bee protection. The Ouessant Island Brittany Black Bee Conservatory needed help, and Guerlain was here. We started slowly but surely, and today we are one of the most pioneering companies in sustainability. [Sustainability] is all about lighter packaging and also clean formulas. To go even bigger and further in it is something I really insisted on when I joined Guerlain.

How would you describe the beauty business today?

Incredible. We are so lucky, because we have to reinvent ourselves. It’s always been a very innovative industry… but today we have to reinvent formulas to make them cleaner, reinvent our pack, think out of the box. We have to think about the future — humanity — together, which is fantastic. My role today is not all about doing turnover on operational results. It’s also being able to do a bit of good. We need to deal with a new world — COVID[-19], post-COVID[-19]. It is accelerating all the insights we had before the crisis.

How do I see the beauty industry? As an amazing playground. The challenge of making a makeup product as natural, as clean as possible — it’s fantastic. And also having the possibility to think about how you launch your products 360 degrees, both in retail and online — it’s never been as interesting.

Facing challenges makes you more curious and sometimes push the boundaries of the impossible. I’m very positive about this market for the future, and it will be even more innovative in the near future.

How are you transforming Guerlain — a heritage brand in today’s world?

Guerlain has a legacy of firsts — the first-ever company in this whole industry, almost 200 years ago, with Pierre François Pascal Guerlain having this extraordinary vision to bring fragrance, makeup and skin care out at the same time. Aimé Guerlain invented Jicky, the first modern fragrance, and also the first lipstick. It was called Ne m’oubliez pas, from 1870.

Guerlain was born in Paris, which is very important, because it’s still the signature of today.

When I visited the Guerlain archives, I told myself: ‘You just have to show the world these jewels, and you’re fine. Just give a bit of modernity to this brand. Having Violette Serrat, Guerlain’s new creative director for makeup, with us is putting Guerlain in its time. I thought she was the most Parisian makeup artist of all time, because she’s got this Parisian chic and at the same time, this modernity. And for me, that’s how I envision Guerlain.

We have Thierry Wasser, our perfumer, but I elevated a perfumer who was working with him for so many years, since La Petite Robe Noire – Delphine Jelk. For me, it’s very important that we give also the path to women.

So how do I think of Guerlain’s transformation? First, is the need to put this brand in today’s world. Two, to make this brand very strong in the three axes. We are working with arts, craftsmanship and of course sustainability, which is a key pillar for me. We have invented a new retail identity. It’s about being proud of our legacy, of today and designing the future with optimism and the strength of our legacy. At the same time, it’s about being open-minded to the future. Guerlain has to be of its time, to be perceived as a brand of today.

It’s time to shout. It’s time to shine to the world. It’s not only by looking at the past that it happens, it happens because you look at the future.

How would you describe your leadership style?

Chantal [Roos] was extremely demanding, but she was the same for herself. Mr. Arnault is very demanding, but he is the same for himself. My leadership style comes from their example. I show by example, but it’s a together thing. It is all about trust, excellence, curiosity and authenticity.

How do you keep au courant of all that’s happening?

Every Saturday morning, I go and visit my boutiques wherever I am in the world. I’m feeling the field. By just watching the reaction of your clients to products, you feel things. I’m reading, feeling and smelling. Curiosity is about being open to everything. I’m passionate about what I do. I love it, and it’s been my life. The reason this industry is so important is because it works on mental health.

It’s very important for me to be surrounded by young people, because they fuel you with energy and new ideas. I’m trying to be a sponge and then, with my experience, help. But my engine — it’s them.

What feeds me is my family here. I like to be also building a kind of sisterhood. For me it’s very important. Eighty percent of the people working at Guerlain are women, but 66 percent now are in leadership positions, 60 percent of my executive committee is female today.

What advice would you give young women wishing to follow in your footsteps?

Take every opportunity. Don’t be afraid of your luck. To move, it’s to advance. Be with people who elevate you. Never stop being curious, elevating yourself. Sisterhood ­— this has helped me so much in my life.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Given his strong track record of invigorating brands and building successful global businesses, Michael Burke is sometimes referred to his peers within LVMH as an encyclopedia of luxury. He’s also something of an encyclopedia of everything, erudite on a mind-bending array of topics ranging from architecture and history to geography.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China A charismatic, cerebral and well-rounded executive with a fun-loving streak and a ready laugh, he’s known for his ability to motivate teams, meshing well with...
MAINE STATE
WWD

Becoming a Digital Master in Fashion

There are chin-strap expedition hats, and then there are chin-strap expedition hats with strong consumer engagement. Simon Porte Jacquemus came up with the latter. His “bob Artichaut,” as it’s called on the brand’s e-store, was shifting at the rate of about 10,000 units a month over the summer.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 “This became viral,” marveled Bastien Daguzan, chief executive officer of Paris-based Jacquemus, which is receiving the WWD Honor for Best-Performing Fashion Company, Small Cap. He said an enthusiastic embrace of the bucket-style hat by its “community,” which includes celebrities, influencers...
WWD

Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Jurnee Smollett Channels 1950s Inspiration in Embellished Dress and Voluminous Hat for Wearable Art Gala

Jurnee Smollett made a dazzling entrance on Saturday in Santa Monica, California, for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. Smollett arrived in a two-toned ensemble at the soiree, opting for a style that reflected the evening’s “Harlem Nights”-inspired theme. The red and black piece featured a leaflet motif in a deep red hue throughout its silhouette with tulle finishes across its bodice and hemline. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY She coordinated with Christian Louboutin strappy platform pumps and a voluminous wide-brim hat, sheer...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look.  The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Resetting a Classic Menswear Brand

Fashion thrives on change and the most successful designers are expected to have special antennas that catch and anticipate people’s desires and needs, daring to forge paths and introduce designs that are desirable and commercially strong. Alessandro Sartori, who will receive the WWD award for Menwear Designer of the Year recognizing his work as artistic director of Zegna, falls into this category, as he has spearheaded a major stylistic shift at the storied menswear brand that is also boosting the company’s business around the world.More from WWDColin LoCascio RTW Spring 2023Spring 2023 Trends: TailoringThe Top 10 Shows of the Spring 2023...
WWD

Patrick Ta Beauty Takes Minority Investment

Patrick Ta Beauty has a new investor. Stride Consumer Partners, whose partners were early investors in Tatcha, Skinfix, First Aid Beauty and Drybar, among others, has taken a minority stake in the business founded by professional artist Patrick Ta. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though industry sources estimate Patrick Ta Beauty’s sales are expected to reach $30 million in 2022.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Ta founded the brand in 2019 alongside Rima and Avo Minasyan, and it...
WWD

Pound Rallies as Rishi Sunak to Become Britain’s Third Prime Minister in Seven Weeks

Rishi Sunak has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party after other candidates quit. The former Chancellor of the Exchequer will become Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks, and the first prime minister from a British Asian background in history, after Sunak meets with King Charles III later this week. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Sunak will succeed Liz Truss, who handed in her resignation last week after her cabinet, and her controversial 45 billion pounds tax-cutting mini-budget drew huge criticism from the financial...
WWD

Innovating and Disrupting

Animated MediaFeatured GalleryFeatured Video Growing up in Elmira, New York, as one of nine children, Tommy Hilfiger could never have imagined the success he would later achieve. In 1969, the 18-year-old Hilfiger began customizing bell-bottoms and selling candles, incense and clothing at his own store, People’s Place, in downtown Elmira. But by age 23, he had to declare bankruptcy.More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Scenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020 Not only did that painful experience teach him about the intricacies of business, but it motivated him not to fail again. He parlayed...
ELMIRA, NY
WWD

Inside the Incubator Creating Beauty Brands With Influencers

Beauty brand incubator Beaubble has worked with some major influencers since the company launched in 2018, including model Elsa Hosk, influencers Abbie Herbert, Teni Panosian and others.  Through all of its influencer partnerships, Beaubble has increasingly put community at the forefront of brand creation, onboarding its influencers with a group of Beaubble’s customers and followers who give their input on everything from formulation, marketing, packaging and more. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW This emphasis on community is what’s influenced the...
WWD

Martine Rose Named Guest Designer of January’s Pitti Uomo

MILAN — Martine Rose will be the special guest designer at the upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo, which will run from Jan. 10 to 13 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence. The British Jamaican designer will parade her fall 2023 men’s collection with a special event in a still-undisclosed location.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China “I’m so honored to be showing as part of Pitti Uomo in January. Pitti has always [been] way ahead of the curve in celebrating men’s...
WWD

Kaws and The North Face Release Second Collection

While “XX” might mean kisses to the general public, streetwear enthusiasts are more inclined to think of Kaws when they come across the double crosses. American artist and designer Kaws, aka Brian Donnelly, is once again lending his talents to The North Face for a new collection for fall 2022, adding to the already-massive range that dropped back in February. The upcoming assortment includes styles from The North Face’s Expedition System — a line initially launched in 1990 that was designed for high-altitude exploration. Select pieces getting a revamp include signature jackets, pants and accessories, including the 1996 Nuptse Jacket, 1986...
WWD

Jonathan Anderson Is Cracking Open the Future of Womenswear

High heels, which seemed like an endangered fashion species during pandemic-related lockdowns, have made a sure and steady comeback as work and social life has resumed. But leave it to Jonathan Anderson to crack wide open the possibilities of what dressy footwear can be. At his spring 2022 fashion show for Loewe, birthday candles, bars of soap, nail polish bottles, short-stemmed roses and even broken eggs, the yolk glossy and spilling onto the floor, served as heels on metallic pumps.More from WWDLoewe RTW Spring 2023Front Row at J.W. Anderson RTW Spring 2023JW Anderson RTW Spring 2023 He’s also been waking up the...
WWD

Part of Its Heritage

Protection has long been a guiding principle at Burberry, ever since its founder invented gabardine in 1879 to shield the wearer against the blustery, wet English weather.   Thomas Burberry’s wonder fabric, a weatherproof, breathable and hard-wearing material, would quickly become the choice of European explorers dressing for expeditions to the North and South Poles, and a staple of British officers’ wardrobes during World War I, and beyond.More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023A Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour ShopsBurberry Resort 2023 In 1955, not long after taking the throne, Queen Elizabeth II made Burberry her official supplier of weatherproof gear,...
WWD

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

PARIS – Faced with growing public pressure and calls for a consumer boycott, Adidas said on Tuesday it was terminating its Yeezy business with rapper Ye with immediate effect, a decision that will cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit this year. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation...
WWD

Ulta Beauty’s Dave Kimbell Talks the Retailer’s Keys to Success

During business school in the mid ’90s, Dave Kimbell was placed as an intern on the skin care team at Procter & Gamble. It was certainly not his first choice, but it would ultimately change the course of his career. “You don’t really get a choice of which category you go to,” he said. “In hindsight, I’m so grateful I was in beauty for those five or six years because of the importance that plays in consumers lives.…They’re deeper relationships that we have with our guests and that learning started for me in the’90s, of beauty.”More from WWDHow Ana de Armas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Martin Bartle Launches Quiet Man, a Timeless, Circular Collection

LONDON — E-commerce veteran Martin Bartle is pressing his 25 years of experience in online fashion retail and British brands into action, unveiling a men’s apparel line with a discreet, avant-garde edge. Bartle, who for years worked behind the scenes at sites including Net-a-porter, Matchesfashion and Farfetch and who consulted for brands including Paul Smith and Margaret Howell, is launching Quiet Man, a collection of timeless tailored clothing suited for men in the creative industries, just like him.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The collection, which is...
WWD

Inside Macy’s Inc.’s Enterprise-wide Transformation

Take another look at Macy’s Inc. After decades of being derided as a slow-moving, overstored retail dinosaur, Macy’s is transforming, regaining relevance, and capturing more shoppers in the process.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage at Macy's Herald Square Hundreds of weaker stores have been closed and more could do so. The corporate hierarchy has been streamlined, leaving fewer senior managers with broader responsibilities and enabling more things to get done faster. About $900 million in annual costs have been cut out. Off-mall, off-price and digital strategies are evolving, reducing the dependence on...
VIRGINIA STATE
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy