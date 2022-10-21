ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

Flags lowered half-staff for late Greenville police officer

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYh24_0ihyJsOF00

GREENVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared Friday, October 21 as a Day of Mourning for a Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during the shooting.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. The shooting involved the Greenville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

MBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Lucedale

Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Stewart. Her funeral was also held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Her visitation was held on Thursday, which was followed by a “Sea of Blue” through Greenville.

“I am truly saddened by the tragic loss of Detective Stewart. Please join me in prayer for her family, her friends, and the entire Greenville Police Department. Her bravery and selfless service to her community will be remembered. We are safer because of the tireless commitment of her and police officers around the state to keeping our families safe,” said Reeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDFs9_0ihyJsOF00
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Male Shot and Killed

Greenville police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. This happened in the 1700 block of Alexander. The victim has been identified as 19- year -old Derrick Hutchins who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Coroner’s Office. A bystander was also injured and is recovering at a local hospital.
GREENVILLE, MS
WAPT

Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings

GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
GOODMAN, MS
deltanews.tv

Funeral Service honors Greenville Police officer Myiesha Stewart

GREENVILLE - Funeral services for officer Myiesha Stewart began Friday morning at 11AM at the Washington County Convention Center, and featured many speakers honoring the life and the sacrifice of this fast-rising star of law enforcement. Her funeral service may viewed at this link: Funeral Services for Myiesha Stewart.
GREENVILLE, MS
WAPT

'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue

GREENWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday's dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, said...
GREENWOOD, MS
deltadailynews.com

Cleveland Police Investigate Two Fatal Shootings

Cleveland Police are investigating two fatal shootings. The first one happened near the 500 block of Lee Street. When officers arrived on the scene, there were four victims with gunshot wounds. One victim did not survive. They’re also investigating another incident that occurred near Johnson Avenue. At this location, officers...
deltadailynews.com

Volunteer Fire Department Responds to Accident

The Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single vehicle roll over accident along Highway 61. The jaws of life and other tools were used to rescue two people who were trapped inside of a vehicle. Pafford EMS ambulances and helicopters were on the scene to provide medical care.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Painting the City Blue for Fallen Officer

People gathered from near and far to celebrate the life of Investigator Myiesha Stewart from the Greenville Police Department. Stewart was killed while protecting and serving the community. Blue lights covered the city as law enforcement agencies united to show support to her loved ones. The funeral service was held at the Washington County Convention Center on Friday, October 21st.
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Visitation announced for late Greenville police officer

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Visitation and funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart, a Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty, have been announced. Greenville Police Department (GPD) Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during the shooting. GPD officials announced that her funeral […]
GREENVILLE, MS
deltanews.tv

Missing Leflore County Man

The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Delta woman given maximum prison sentence for fraud conviction

Carol Jackson stole money meant for feeding needy children. State Auditor Shad White has announced that Carol Jackson, former Executive Director of the non-profit On Track, has been given the maximum prison sentence allowed by state law after she admitted to committing fraud and diverting over $40,000 away from needy children. The sentencing order was recorded in Judge W. Ashley Hines’s courtroom in Sunflower County earlier this week.
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Full Time MMJ, The Delta News

The reporter/MMJ presents daily news content for a multi-layered platform, which includes on-air, web site and social media. The ideal candidate demonstrates solid news judgment and storytelling abilities, with a passion for delivering original, imaginative content every day. A successful MMJ candidate will write, shoot, edit and present compelling content both on-air and online.
GREENWOOD, MS
deltanews.tv

Relative remembers officer killed in the line of duty

GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night. Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member....
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy