news3lv.com
Suspect accused of kidnapping 2 children in North Las Vegas while stealing SUV identified
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of stealing an SUV that had two children inside at the time in North Las Vegas on Monday has been identified. North Las Vegas Police say Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, was booked on suspicion of child abuse or neglect, second-degree kidnapping and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, among other counts.
news3lv.com
CCSD bus driver accused of abusing a vulnerable person, arrest made
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested an employee on Monday. According to CCSD, Gabriela Martinez Saldana, 46, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person. The arrest stems from an investigation that was...
Las Vegas police investigate 'accidental' shooting in east valley
Las Vegas police are investigating what they've called an "accidental shooting" where a male was shot in east Las Vegas Sunday evening.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas attorney gets prison time for stealing money from clients' settlements
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas personal injury attorney will spend several years in prison for stealing nearly $2 million from clients' settlement funds. Matthew Dunkley was sentenced in Clark County District Court on Monday to four to 10 years in a Nevada prison, per court records, with credit for time served.
Fox5 KVVU
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to a letter issued to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Darlin Delgado, principal of Rancho High School, stated that a staff member was assaulted outside of the school building after the school had closed for the day.
Man arrested for stealing car with kids inside
A man is in jail after police say he stole a vehicle with two young kids inside Monday night. It happened around 8:30pm near Cheyenne and Decatur when the man stole the vehicle from a convenience store parking lot.
news3lv.com
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
23 Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Henderson Police, a motor-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened at a new home construction area west of Via Altimira at around 7:40 a.m. According to the police, a black Mercedes Sedan traveling at a high speed was involved in the collision. The...
news3lv.com
Shooting investigation underway in southwest valley neighborhood
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the southwest side of town Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Fort Apache and Gomer Roads following reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect shot into a car occupied by...
More than 100 arrests in Metro ‘RAID’ crackdown on reckless driving, street racing
A team Las Vegas Metropolitan police formed earlier this year to target reckless driving, speeding, and street racing has made more than 100 arrests in the past seven months.
news3lv.com
Henderson Police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Sunday. At about 7:40 a.m., the City of Henderson Police Department responded to the new home construction area just west of Via Altimira after reports of a single-vehicle fatal crash. According to the report,...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for carjacking resulting in vehicle pursuit on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department reported to an accident on the I-15 near the Lake Mead exit on Saturday. At about 9:30 p.m., officials received an initial call about a carjacking at gunpoint, resulting in a vehicle pursuit ending on the highway. Fatal crash...
news3lv.com
Arrest made in case of statue stolen from Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in Las Vegas. The statue, which weighs around 200 pounds, has been a fixture at the location since the headquarters building was dedicated in 2003.
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday. Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28. Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were...
NBC Bay Area
Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years
A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Ex-Clark County official Robert Telles makes change in legal counsel after indictment in journalist’s death
A former Clark County official accused in the death of a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter has made a change in his legal counsel.
1 person dies after single vehicle crash in Henderson
Henderson Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
news3lv.com
Walkaway from Los Angeles reentry program caught in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man accused of walking away from a reentry facility in Los Angeles earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. Jawan Richard Harris left the Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program on Oct. 4, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or CDCR.
Family, motorcycle community plead for answers after Las Vegas man, 27, killed in hit-and-run crash
The Tomas family and Las Vegas biking community are pleading for answers from Nevada State Police and the community after the hit-and-run that killed one of their own Wednesday night. Family and police identify the victim as 27-year-old Tony Tomas of Las Vegas. The motorcycle crash occurred around 9 pm Wednesday night at Durango and the 215, where officials say he was traveling at “a high rate of speed” before colliding with a white utility van on the westbound offramp. State Police say the driver of the van did not stop following the collision. According to Tony’s mother and sister, Ginger Patterson and Samantha Tomas, first responders did not arrive for nearly 20 minutes after first reported.
