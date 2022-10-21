Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
October 18
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335
- theft of property-3 rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238
October 19
- theft of property-4 th degree; Chevron; 4 th St. S.W; general merchandise; $16
- theft of property-3 rd degree; Hwy 157; purse and contents
October 20
- theft of property-1 st degree; White Cir. S.W; cash; $11,000
- theft of property-4 th degree; Cracker Barrel; Hwy 157; cash; $294
- identity theft
Arrests
None
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
