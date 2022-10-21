Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a business in the Dodge City area in reference to a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Deputies located the vehicle and identified the occupants as Thomas James Brannon, 36, of Danville, and Emma Rena Swindall, 23, of Bremen. Deputies determined that both subjects had active warrants. A subsequent search of the vehicle and their persons allegedly yielded narcotics. Both were placed under arrest. Brannon is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear warrant). Swindall is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO