Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

October 18

  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238

October 19

  • theft of property-4 th degree; Chevron; 4 th St. S.W; general merchandise; $16
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; Hwy 157; purse and contents

October 20

  • theft of property-1 st degree; White Cir. S.W; cash; $11,000
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Cracker Barrel; Hwy 157; cash; $294
  • identity theft

Arrests

None

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

Comments / 0

