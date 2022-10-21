ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

High School Football PRO

Long Beach , October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Harvard Westlake High School football team will have a game with St. Anthony High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LONG BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Lions upset; two in GGL race

In the next-to-last week of the regular high school football season, some league races were settled but some were not. Previously unbeaten Westminster was stunned Friday night, losing to Laguna Beach 21-14, and giving the Breakers no worse than a tie for the Pac-4 title. Western accomplished something similar with...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
FanSided

Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs

Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
EUGENE, OR
foxla.com

Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash

ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
ARCADIA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano

At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation. 
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
foxla.com

Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
INGLEWOOD, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

