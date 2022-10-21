Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Long Beach , October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Harvard Westlake High School football team will have a game with St. Anthony High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Long Beach Poly football passes Bakersfield for most all-time wins in California history
Jackrabbits' win over Compton, Bakersfield's defeat on Thursday night pushes Poly into the top spot with 807 all-time victories
orangecountytribune.com
Lions upset; two in GGL race
In the next-to-last week of the regular high school football season, some league races were settled but some were not. Previously unbeaten Westminster was stunned Friday night, losing to Laguna Beach 21-14, and giving the Breakers no worse than a tie for the Pac-4 title. Western accomplished something similar with...
Zachariah Branch, USC Trojans pledge and nation's No. 1 wide receiver, scores after show-stopping juke move
Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) five-star prospect and USC Trojans pledge Zachariah Branch has been rated the nation's No. 1 wide receiver for months. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound electric playmaker seems to have an iron-grip on the top spot nationally. On Friday night, Branch - again - showed why, ...
Oregon Ducks move up to season-high in polls after beating UCLA
The Oregon Ducks have climbed to their highest spot in the polls this season. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 8 with 1,114 points in the AP poll and No. 8 with 1,125 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 45-30 win Saturday over No. 9 UCLA.
Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs
Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
foxla.com
Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash
ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
foxla.com
87th East LA Classic: Garfield, Roosevelt battle it out with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am performing at half
LOS ANGELES - Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a who's who event in the high school football community as Garfield and Roosevelt faced off in the 87th meeting of the East LA Classic. Not only was it a huge game for the two rivals, the Black...
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
SoCal weather: Slightly warm conditions expected Monday in most of region, followed by dip in temps
A high-pressure system will result in slightly warm conditions for much of Southern California on Monday, followed by a dip in temperatures later in the week.
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
foxla.com
Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
foxla.com
Sierra Madre cafe on verge of closing relying on community support
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - Bean Town has been in the heart of the Sierra Madre business district for over three decades. There have been several owners, but the shop has never been in as precarious a position financially as it is now. Owner David Bremer said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt...
Suspect Vehicle Collision into Pole Ends La Habra Police Pursuit
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A police pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed, knocking down a light pole in a residential neighborhood in the city of La Habra early Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. The La Habra Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed on...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
