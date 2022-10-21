Read full article on original website
Related
defendernetwork.com
Officials: Early voters should prepare for long ballots
There are over 20 pages of races and referenda for Harris County voters to decide on this year. That means if you go to one of 99 early voting locations in the county, expect it to take time to fill it out. Early voting started in Harris County on Monday....
defendernetwork.com
Defender-sponsored Early Voting Rally issues call to action
This past weekend, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Houston and the Houston Defender Network joined forces to encourage the community to exercise the highest civic privilege we have as citizens – voting. The Early Voting Rally held at Houston’s historic Emancipation Park, was hyped from beginning to...
defendernetwork.com
Sunnyside residents get help with financial questions
Congressman Al Green and congressional case workers spent several hours at Houston’s Mancuso neighborhood library in the Sunnyside neighborhood to provide residents with help on federal assistance issues. Dozens of individuals were able to communicate directly with congressional caseworkers regarding social security, IRS, Medicare and Veterans’ assistance. Richard...
defendernetwork.com
Freedmen’s Town residents win battle to stay in 4th Ward
It’s been a long, drawn-out fight, but residents of Houston’s first historically Black community are claiming victory in a debate that will allow they to stay in Fourth Ward. Houston’s City Council has approved an amendment to its redistricting plan that keeps Freedmen’s Town, located in historic Fourth...
defendernetwork.com
Opinion: RACISM must be confronted ‘NOW’ #DefenderRewind
The festering racial challenges of our country continue to surface despite efforts to contain or reduce their effect on our society. It is infecting our city, our state and our nation. The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio are a reflection of the underbelly that is no longer hidden in the shadows but has been embolden by a president who feeds the racist beast on a regular basis.
defendernetwork.com
HISD sees sharp declines in math and reading performance
Students in Houston’s largest school district recorded their worst scores in nearly two decades in a national assessment test conducted by the U.S. Department of Education, mirroring a nationwide trend and illustrating how the COVID-19 pandemic has stunted children’s academic development. Results from the National Assessment of Educational...
defendernetwork.com
Photo Gallery: Defender Early Voting Rally
The Early Voting Rally held at Houston’s historic Emancipation Park, spearheaded by the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Houston and the Houston Defender Network, was all about encouraging the community to exercise the highest civic privilege–voting. Here are pictures from the event which was also sponsored by...
defendernetwork.com
Families of Astroworld Festival victims reach settlements
At least one wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy last year has been settled out of court, according to a Houston attorney representing the family of one of the 10 people who died. The family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man from...
defendernetwork.com
Fraud charges dropped against man who waited hours to vote in 2020
Voter fraud charges against Hervis Rogers, who garnered widespread attention for waiting hours in line to vote at a Houston polling location during the March 2020 presidential primary, have been dismissed. Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered Rogers’ arrest in July 2021 on charges that he voted while on parole. Over...
defendernetwork.com
BANNED BOOKS
Founded in 1930, the Defender is the leading and most trusted source of Black news and information in the Greater Houston area on multiple platforms: web, social media, print and more. Our Mission. We REPRESENT, ENGAGE, AMPLIFY and DELIVER news and information to the Black audience in the Greater Houston...
defendernetwork.com
Study: Top 10 Best Colleges in Texas
For many students interested in going to college, the November 1st “early decision” deadline is approaching. Wallet Hub, a personal finance platform released its ranking for the top ten best colleges in Texas for 2023. Texas college and universities:. 1. Rice University6. SMU. 2. University of Texas at...
Comments / 1