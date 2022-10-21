ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Distressed passenger films baby screaming throughout 29-hour flight

A passenger documented an ordeal he had on a “29 hour” flight to Berlin in a TikTok video, on which a child screamed for the duration of the journey.Footage shows Henry Beasley, member of New Zealand band Balu Brigada, sat on a plane while a child screeches in the background.The musician’s eye twitches as the child’s screams ring out across the aircraft.“The kid’s got some lungs,” Beasley said.“Great projection,” he added, rating a scream.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Mary Duncan

"What are you trying to do, poison me?" Vegan woman screams at waiter when accidentally served chicken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was much younger my daughter and I shared a house with a woman who I just couldn’t stand. For the record, I didn’t know I couldn’t stand her at the time we moved in together. We had known each other casually for years and had just started to hang out more when Mischa asked if I wanted to move in with her. Then, it was a total Jekyll and Hyde situation.
K2 Radio

Photos: Parade of Trucks for Girl With Leukemia

Just before her fourth birthday, Opal Paad got a surprise gift. Amanda Paad, Opal's mom, had brought her to see a parade of trucks that came to Mills just for her. The big rigs are something Opal likes a lot, which made it all the better that she was able to hop inside and honk the horn and see the flashing lights.
MILLS, WY
Collider

'Trick 'R Treat's Sam is a Good Boy!

Throughout the years, we’ve seen a lot of villains in horror. Some aren’t so complicated. Freddy is a child murderer who just wants to keep murdering by running amok in people’s dreams. Jason is pissed off and wants revenge for his mom’s death and his own drowning, and he wants people to pay for, you know, doing the deed and smoking the weed while they’re supposed to be doing their job. Their motives aren’t too hard to figure out, and for the most part, they play by the rules they lay out for themselves. Some are more complicated. Michael Myers is quite the enigma in his motivations, though there are plenty of theories about what his goals are. He has no rules and seemingly no pattern, which is fun for the audience to theorize about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy