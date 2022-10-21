ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Food Truck Friday with Luchador by Chef Z

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

Every Friday we introduce you to a new food truck that’s roaming the streets of Colorado. Luchador is a food truck with an amazing chef on wheels!

Chef Zuri Resendiz is the Chef and owner of Luchador who is from Mexico City and making Mexico City inspired street and traditional food that is accessible to all.

Chef Z prides himself for making delicious dishes with the freshest ingredients and from scratch daily.

You can Luchador’s weekly schedule on Instagram and Facebook .

DENVER, CO
