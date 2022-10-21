Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Death Cab for Cutie Ends Santa Barbara Bowl Season on a High Note
The last show of the Santa Barbara Bowl Season on Wednesday, October 19 brought a little bit of everything that makes the Bowl great — warm summer-like weather, loud guitars, buoyant pop, and an equally jubilant crowd. Legendary indie-rock band Yo La Tengo started things off with distortion-laden ferocity, bending tracks like “I Heard You Looking” into lengthy guitar solos with amps turned up, guitars swinging, and feedback high. Fall favorite “Autumn Sweater” is always a highlight and their performance left the audience in a contented sonic trance. Ben Gibbard, lead singer and guitarist for headliners Death Cab for Cutie, even joined them on keyboards, darting off with a happy wave and jumping back on stage shortly thereafter for another energetic performance.
Santa Barbara Independent
Finch & Fork Hosts Halloween Cocktail Class
As a fifth-generation Santa Barbaran from the Cota lineage, the Canary Hotel’s beverage manager Jazz Moralez quickly brought hometown vibes to the cocktail menu at Finch & Fork after being hired a year ago, nodding to our history with drinks like the Don Oreña and Franceso Franchesi. Now she’s adding holidays to the mix and starting a series of mixology lessons with this weekend’s Witches & Brew cocktail class, where participants will learn to make four different Halloween-inspired drinks — and drink two of them — for $31.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Journey Through One of the Oldest Dance Traditions in the World
Music and dance have an uncanny ability to take you on a journey to unknown places. We’re very fortunate here in Santa Barbara to have the programmers at UCSB Arts & Lectures helping to curate our cultural adventures. From the moment the four male musicians accompanying The Nrityagram Dance...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre Company Stages ‘In the Heights’
The Rubicon Theatre Company brings a taste of upper Manhattan and a collection of upbeat musical numbers to the Central Coast with their presentation of the Tony Award–winning musical In the Heights this fall. With productions staged Wednesday through Sunday from October 29 to November 13 at Ventura’s Karyn...
Santa Barbara Independent
Matthew Joshua Rico
With a heaviness in our hearts we announce the sudden loss of our beloved Matthew “Matt” Joshua Rico on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. Matt was born on May 1st, 1986 in Santa Barbara, where he later attended local schools, and participated in YFL football. Matt was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed the beaches, going on family hikes, spending time with family at large gatherings, riding his bike, and making memories. He was so full of life and there was never a dull moment with him.
Santa Barbara Independent
Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
Santa Barbara Independent
Francis (Frank) Shuji Kuroda
Francis (Frank) Shuji Kuroda was born on April 23, 1947, at St Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, sharing his namesake with the hospital. He died on October 5, 2022, in Portland, Oregon, where he made his home the past 15 years. Frank grew up in Santa Barbara, attending local schools and graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1965. Following high school, he served as a medic with the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam.
Santa Barbara Independent
Healthy Eats for Santa Barbara Students at CookItEasy.org
Born to parents from Milan, Italy, where cooking fresh foods from scratch every night is the norm, Margherita Scussat was dismayed to learn that not every American ate the same way. In fact, so many of her fellow high school students ate horribly that she decided to show them how easy it was to eat healthy. During the summer before her sophomore year at Dos Pueblos High, Scussat launched CookItEasy.org, where she’s since uploaded more than 35 recipes based on ingredients that are both nutritious and affordable.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alzheimer’s Association Welcomes New Director of Development for the California Central Coast Chapter
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, October 24, 2022 – The Alzheimer’s Association has welcomed Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter. Ortiz is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery
In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Eugene Landingen
We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Eugene “Poochie Poo” Landingen. Eugene passed away October 14th, 2022 at 11:41 AM at Serenity House, surrounded by childhood friends and wife of 27 years. Eugene battled Glioblastoma Multiforme (terminal brain cancer) for 14 months. He was 50 years old when diagnosed. He fought thru six months of chemotherapy, over 50+ rounds of radiation and one clinical trial like a champion. No matter how tired or in pain, he did it with the most positive energy.
Santa Barbara Independent
No on T
Sustainable tourism promotes high quality, uniqueness, and home-grown elements that are best suited to promoting the values, local attributes, and quality of life of rural areas and small towns. The contrast of sustainable tourism to mass-market tourism is very stark. While sustainable tourism strengthens local authenticity, mass-market tourism pursues volume — “heads in beds.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Ortega Park Community Update to be Held on November 12￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/24/2022. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host a community event to provide an update on the Ortega Park Renewal Project and the evolution of the park’s design over the past year. The Department will also use the event to gather any final public input to refine and finalize the design before drafting construction drawings for the future park.
Santa Barbara Independent
Seeking Civility in Los Osos
As a 34-year resident of Los Olivos, I have been watching with interest the challenges our community faces with regards to our septic dilemma. We have known for decades that the time would come when the community would be faced with coming up with a solution to that problem. That time has arrived. With the debate growing increasing vocal and opinions expressed ad nauseum, I decided to attend the last monthly meeting of the Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD).
Santa Barbara Independent
SBART Press Luncheon: Sagarika Manian and Nathan Barrios Named Athletes of the Week
Sagarika Manian claimed her second consecutive Channel League individual golf title after shooting an 87 over 18 holes at Ridge River Victoria Lakes golf course in Oxnard. The sophomore also led Dos Pueblos to a team title to earn SBART Female Athlete of the Week honors. Nathan Barrios was named...
Santa Barbara Independent
Making Science Coursework More Personal and Relevant at UC Santa Barbara
Would more Latinx students graduate with a STEM degree if the coursework was made to feel more personal to them? This was a question Professor Dolores Inés Casillas began to look into when she felt the palpable enthusiasm with which Latinx science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) majors took her survey course on Chicana and Chicano culture at UC Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Community Environmental Council Campaigns for the Future
“We have to do twice as much, twice as fast to reverse climate change on California’s Central Coast and across the globe,” said Sigrid Wright, in announcing the Community Environmental Council’s campaign to raise $15 million toward its work in equitable solutions for green energy and the conservation of natural resources. The Protect Our Climate campaign, which has quietly raised $11.7 million already, is part of a five-year plan to accelerate the CEC’s initiatives.
Santa Barbara Independent
Montecito’s Randall Road Debris Basin Completed
On a crisp, sunny October morning, the County of Santa Barbara officially opened the first debris basin built here since 1971. Located across eight acres that once held seven homes, the big dig on Randall Road should contain the floodwaters that have crested over the banks of San Ysidro Creek to a significant degree at least five times in recorded history, most recently on January 9, 2018. In the early morning hours that day, hard on the heels of the scorching damage to the mountains by the Thomas Fire, a monster burst of rain sent a ground-shaking quantity of boulders, mud, and trees over the creekbanks in Montecito and smashing into homes. Twenty-three people died that day, four of them in the area of Randall Road.
Santa Barbara Independent
San Marcos Volleyball Eliminated After Dropping Five Set Thriller to Oaks Christian
The San Marcos High girls volleyball team took the first two sets from Oaks Christian, but could not complete the upset as the visiting Lions roared back to claim a 20-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-11 victory in a CIF Southern Section second round match on Saturday afternoon at the Thunderhut.
Santa Barbara Independent
Nine Custody Deputies Graduate from Allan Hancock College CORE Custody Academy
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Lompoc, Calif. – This morning, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of nine Sheriff’s Custody Deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy. The graduates received their certificates of completion at a formal ceremony held at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
Comments / 0