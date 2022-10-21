Read full article on original website
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
Kurt Angle Opens Up About His WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
During a live event of Inside the Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed Owen Hart and gave his opinions on the topic. Angle and Hart worked a dark match in the days leading up to Owen’s death. On May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999, there was a match that was not televised prior to the taping of a television show.
CM Punk Makes His First Social Media Post Since the AEW All Out Backstage Incident
Following the infamous AEW All Out backstage incident, CM Punk is posting on social media once more. Since the media scrum, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion hasn’t been spotted in the open. At the press conference, he criticised Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a fight backstage with The Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Punk had his world title stripped from him because of the fight and his injury.
Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Believes There Are Backstage Fights in AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout of several separate physical altercations that occurred backstage in recent weeks. As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation took place after the conclusion of the AEW All Out press conference, and it involved The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel. , Eddie Kingston was suspended for giving Sammy Guevara a pie-faced, and the third altercation had taken place between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. According to reports, Andrade struck Guevara, leading to his suspension.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
Character Reveal Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday, New Match Added
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for WWE NXT’s post-Halloween Havoc edition on the USA Network on Tuesday. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to NXT this week to face Lash Legend. On Saturday night, Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc with co-host Quincy...
Backstage News on MJF’s Reputation in the AEW Locker Room
Wade Keller discussed the locker room in AEW, specifically some of the issues that have been reported in recent months, on a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller stated that things are not as bad as the headlines make them out to be backstage. Keller also mentioned MJF. He speculated that MJF secretly signed an extension, but the company is refusing to acknowledge it because of what they have in store for him in the coming year.
WWE Star Hints at Triple H Having More Surprises and Returns Planned
Since taking over creative from Vince McMahon over the summer, Triple H has brought back several former WWE wrestlers, and the returns are expected to continue. Triple H was said to have more surprises planned, and Kofi Kingston has backed this up. Kingston was asked by Steve Fall of NBC’s...
Shawn Michaels Addresses WWE NXT’s Potential Plans for More Cinematic Matches
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed the NXT brand’s decision to hold cinematic matches on a conference call with the media that was held following the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE. The NXT Women’s Championship Match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc...
SVP of WWE Live Events Road Dogg Says He Didn’t Know About Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Many people expected Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, but WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James claims he had no idea it was going to happen. Wyatt made his return at the end of WWE Extreme Rules, and Road Dogg admits on the latest episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast that he had no idea the former Fiend would be returning.
CJ Perry (Lana) Talks About Miro Referencing Her on AEW TV, Storyline With Nia Jax
CJ Perry, formerly Lana, spoke with Fightful Select ahead of the Surreal Life’s return on October 24. Perry stated that she did not believe she was punished for Miro joining AEW in the Nia Jax table storyline, in which she was repeatedly put through tables because she pushed for the angle to happen. Perry and Liv Morgan went back and forth about who would be the one to participate in the angle.
Backstage News on NJPW’s Creative Process, Why Some Top Stars’ Debuts Proved Difficult
Rare details about the NJPW creative process are being revealed. Fightful Select notes that NJPW has their creative plans set for quite some time. NJPW has a reputation for long-term booking, and word has it that the vast majority of NJPW creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom as early as August, four months before the event. This information was obtained from NJPW talents, and several have stated that they were informed of these plans throughout the summer.
FTR Announced for NJPW Battle Autumn Show in Osaka, Japan, Updated Line-Up
The current IWGP Tag Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be heading to Japan to participate in the NJPW Battle Autumn show on November 5. It has not yet been confirmed if this will be a IWGP Tag Team Title match. NJPW made the announcement via social media:. While...
Impact Wrestling Announces Upcoming 2023 Events Including Return to Canada
Impact Wrestling officially announced today a number of upcoming events scheduled for 2023. Impact will be returning to Las Vegas on February 24-26 for No Surrender and No Surrender Fallout at Sam’s Town. Impact Wrestling will also be making their long-awaited Canadian return as they will be in Scott...
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
Cora Jade Comments on Her WWE RAW Experience, NXT Working with the Main Roster
WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and expressed her support for a crossover between NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. She also discussed a possible call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to set up Ripley and Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” match last...
Finals to Determine the Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion Set
On November 20th at the NJPW and STARDOM’s Historic X Over event the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion will be crowned. After tonight’s STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Tournament event, the final two competitors of that tournament were determined. It will be KAIRI meeting Mayu Iwatani with...
Investigation Into CM Punk and The Elite Expected to Be Wrapping Up Soon
As PWMania.com previously reported, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio commented on the length of AEW’s investigation into the altercation:. “It’s so unlike most organisations in the sense that… when you’ve...
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Wrestling’s Scariest Matches (Part 2)
Justin C and Heather continue their look back at wrestling’s scariest matches on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! They start by looking back at the Wrestlecrap King that is Halloween Havoc 1995 and the Battle of the Monster Trucks. And the death of The Giant. Or is it? And of course the YEE-TAH!
