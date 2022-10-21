Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks move up to season-high in polls after beating UCLA
The Oregon Ducks have climbed to their highest spot in the polls this season. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 8 with 1,114 points in the AP poll and No. 8 with 1,125 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 45-30 win Saturday over No. 9 UCLA.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Zachariah Branch, USC Trojans pledge and nation's No. 1 wide receiver, scores after show-stopping juke move
Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) five-star prospect and USC Trojans pledge Zachariah Branch has been rated the nation's No. 1 wide receiver for months. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound electric playmaker seems to have an iron-grip on the top spot nationally. On Friday night, Branch - again - showed why, ...
UCLA vs. Oregon schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
UCLA vs. Oregon schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
87th East LA Classic: Garfield, Roosevelt battle it out with Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am performing at half
LOS ANGELES - Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was a who's who event in the high school football community as Garfield and Roosevelt faced off in the 87th meeting of the East LA Classic. Not only was it a huge game for the two rivals, the Black...
Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash
ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year
Kobe Jackson died suddenly last year at 22. Last weekend, his family and friends honored him with a 31-mile journey across the water. The post Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Mrs. Sarhadian Came to GHS by Fate
Mrs. Julie Sarhadian is an English teacher at Glendale High School. She was born in Los Angeles, California and has lived here her whole life. She went to Bellarmine-Jefferson High School, which was a private Catholic school in Burbank, and she later attended California State University, Northridge, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, her teaching credential and her Master’s degree in Secondary Curriculum and Instruction.
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Glendale, California
Glendale is an iconic Southern California city located eight miles north of Los Angeles near the Verdugo Mountains. About 200,000 San Fernando Valley residents call this city home – making it the fourth-largest city in Los Angeles County. And four major California freeways run through the area, making the...
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
Traffic crash in Malibu on PCH leads to power outage
Some residents in Malibu were without power on Saturday after a car crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway and also struck a utility pole.The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash however there was at least one minor injury.The city of Malibu reported that power was out along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
The Nook Breakfast Spot Expanding To Westchester
If you’re travelling South on Lincoln through Westchester, you might have noticed a large banner hanging on the wall of the former location of Chicago For Ribs at 8311 Lincoln Blvd. The banner lets us know that The Nook Breakfast Spot is taking over the space. The Nook Breakfast Spot has one location in Lomita and promises “homemade meals from scratch”. Check out their Lomita location’s menu here.
Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club
The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles
Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
Olympic Land Grab Exposed by Councilmember’s Racist Tirade
With the LA Times and Knock LA breaking the story behind the leaked Fed Tapes last week, much of the coverage has rightly centered on the deplorable racism exhibited by former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León, and LA Labor Federation leader and former LA28 board member Ron Herrera.
'Top 50 rattiest cities': 2 California cities make the top 5 again
LOS ANGELES - Oh, rats!. Los Angeles is once again considered one of the "rattiest" cities in America. According to data from Orkin, the Los Angeles area ranked third in the country. Last year, it was ranked #2. Chicago ranked #1, then New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San...
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
Real Estate: L.A. firm buys Ventura complex, hints at more purchases to come
The Hacienda Villas in Ventura recently sold for $12.55 million. (courtesy photo) Universe Holdings has bought Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit apartment complex in Ventura, for $12.55 million, Universe announced Oct. 19. Universe Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, entered the Ventura multifamily market in 2018, when it bought Capes at Ventura, a…
