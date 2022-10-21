ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash

ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
ARCADIA, CA
ghsexplosion.com

Mrs. Sarhadian Came to GHS by Fate

Mrs. Julie Sarhadian is an English teacher at Glendale High School. She was born in Los Angeles, California and has lived here her whole life. She went to Bellarmine-Jefferson High School, which was a private Catholic school in Burbank, and she later attended California State University, Northridge, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, her teaching credential and her Master’s degree in Secondary Curriculum and Instruction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Glendale, California

Glendale is an iconic Southern California city located eight miles north of Los Angeles near the Verdugo Mountains. About 200,000 San Fernando Valley residents call this city home – making it the fourth-largest city in Los Angeles County. And four major California freeways run through the area, making the...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Traffic crash in Malibu on PCH leads to power outage

Some residents in Malibu were without power on Saturday after a car crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway and also struck a utility pole.The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash however there was at least one minor injury.The city of Malibu reported that power was out along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.
MALIBU, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
toddrickallen.com

The Nook Breakfast Spot Expanding To Westchester

If you’re travelling South on Lincoln through Westchester, you might have noticed a large banner hanging on the wall of the former location of Chicago For Ribs at 8311 Lincoln Blvd. The banner lets us know that The Nook Breakfast Spot is taking over the space. The Nook Breakfast Spot has one location in Lomita and promises “homemade meals from scratch”. Check out their Lomita location’s menu here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lapl.org

Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club

The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FodorsTravel

12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles

Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Olympic Land Grab Exposed by Councilmember’s Racist Tirade

With the LA Times and Knock LA breaking the story behind the leaked Fed Tapes last week, much of the coverage has rightly centered on the deplorable racism exhibited by former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León, and LA Labor Federation leader and former LA28 board member Ron Herrera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: L.A. firm buys Ventura complex, hints at more purchases to come

The Hacienda Villas in Ventura recently sold for $12.55 million. (courtesy photo) Universe Holdings has bought Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit apartment complex in Ventura, for $12.55 million, Universe announced Oct. 19. Universe Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Los Angeles, entered the Ventura multifamily market in 2018, when it bought Capes at Ventura, a…
VENTURA, CA

