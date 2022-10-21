Resorts World New York City announced today a new exhibit at its famed Red Wall Art Gallery, featuring 55 new and previous works by artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). They’re all part of HeartShare’s ArtShare program, created in 2009 to introduce artists and artisans with I/DD to a variety of media that inspire beautiful and meaningful expression through an artist-in-residence program and museum partnerships. The artwork will be on display throughout the month of October.

