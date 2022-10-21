ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Stare into $700 in savings with lululemon’s Studio Mirror sale

By Amanda Reed
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a42P8_0ihyHvy000 lululemon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Willing yourself out of a warm bed at 6 a.m. to visit the gym requires an immense amount of personal strength before you even flex a muscle. Bring the cardio circuit and yoga studio into the coziness of your home with the lululemon Studio’s Mirror, on sale for $795 with the code “LLSTUDIO700” . That’s a whopping $700 off its $1,495 list price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QE5gn_0ihyHvy000

lululemon

Check Price

Combined with lululemon Studio’s fitness platform , the interactive Studio Mirror allows you to bring the live class experience to your living room. A stylish carbon steel frame with bronze powder coating means this mirror won’t stand out like a sore thumb, which a lot of equipment can. A 5-megapixel front-facing camera lets you be seen in class and allows you to get live feedback from instructors. Have a question? The high-fidelity speaker system and omnidirectional microphone let you hear and be heard—you can even connect headphones via Bluetooth if you don’t want your workout to disturb others during your early morning ritual. The mirror’s HD display with a 178-degree viewing angle lets you follow along even when you’re deep in downward dog. Free delivery, a year-long warranty, and free returns mean you can try out the Studio Mirror sans stress.

Recover from your lululemon Studio Mirror workout with one of the best percussion massagers or step into your own portable sauna . And, make sure you stay hydrated by taking a swig of cold water from your insulated water bottle . Here are some other fitness deals to go along with your new Studio Mirror:

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Save 30% on the Hydro Flask Water Bottle at Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If you love the durability and functionality of Hydro Flask water bottles but can never get past the price, you need to jump on Amazon’s 2-day Prime Early Access Sale this week. Not only can you get the classic Hydro Flask water bottles, but they also have a soft-sided cooler on sale. Hydro Flask water bottles are best known for keeping beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Available in various sizes, the ones on sale offer leakproof lids, making it easy to toss them in a backpack on a hike or in your car during your daily commute.
StyleCaster

Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $12 & Worth Buying in Every Color

It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taken the shopping world by storm? The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s so popular it sold out!), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the other day (as a shopping editor does...
Popular Science

Generate pre-Black Friday savings with Champion Power deals on Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. As the weather gets colder, the likelihood of strong fall winds or heavy snow knocking out your power gets stronger. Keep power outages at bay with the Champion Power Equipment 4500-watt dual-fuel generator, on sale for $1,046.65. That’s 23 percent off its $1,359 list price.
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Parade

Best Peloton Bike Deals Ahead of Black Friday 2022: Everything to Know

If you've been eyeing a Peloton bike for years now, you're probably wondering if Black Friday 2022 is the time to finally snag the darn thing already? Surely the exercise bike extraordinaire will come with some sort of seasonal discount, right? While Peloton hasn't yet announced its 2022 Black Friday intentions, we've got our eyes peeled for the details on this one. You don't want to miss this!
ohmymag.co.uk

Walmart: People are only just realising what the logo actually stands for

While Walmart is well-known for being one of the USA’s top general retailers and for offering too-hard-to-pass-up deals and discounts, turns out that not too many people knew what their logo actually means. The logo of Walmart contains its name written in white letters on a blue background, and...
purewow.com

Psst: The Coach Outlet Has Purses on Sale for Up to 70 Percent Off Right Now

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It's not every day that we get the opportunity to snag a designer handbag on sale, so you can bet...
SPY

Calphalon is Offering a Whopping $255 Discount on Its Top-Rated Espresso Machine for Prime Day

Another top-notch kitchen deal we’ve found while scoping for discounts during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event is this Calphalon Temp iQ Stainless Steel Espresso Machine, which is currently available at a $255 discount, bringing the price down from $499.99 to just $244.99. Don’t get us wrong, this is still a splurge, but it’s half its normal price making it a perfect opportunity to save big on a high-ticket Christmas gift, or birthday coffee gift for a java enthusiast in your life. Read More: The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals of 2022 Calphalon Temp iQ Stainless Steel Espresso Machine Buy: Calphalon Espresso Machine $244.99...
GOBankingRates

9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
domino

We Found a 42% Off Amazon Swivel Chair to Fuel Your Ongoing Bouclé Obsession

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. After a recent double-take–inducing discovery of the Walmart sherpa swivel chair, our obsession with all things bouclé intensified. In our continued quest to uncover the most affordable iterations of this cozy yet elegant furniture trend, we clocked a 42% off style hiding among the best deals in the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale. Marked down from $689.99 to $399.99, the eLuxurySupply Barrel Swivel Chair is one of the most budget-friendly sherpa deals we’ve discovered—next to the aforementioned Better Homes & Gardens $279 score. This, notably, makes it more than half the price of the sought-after Gwyneth Paltrow–designed option from CB2.
Albany Herald

You'll Soon Be Able to Find a Birkin on Amazon

Real and fake Hermès handbags abound on eBay (EBAY) - Get eBay Inc. Report with listings galore, but one place you can't find either is Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report -- the retailer has typically not been the place to score a luxury handbag.
CNET

Save Up to $60 On Refurb Models of Our Favorite E-Reader for 2022

Even if you prefer the feel of a real book, it's hard to argue with the convenience of an e-reader. It's certainly easier to carry a lightweight tablet than lug a dozen different paperbacks with you everywhere you go. And right now, Woot is offering a chance to grab our favorite e-reader on the market, the 2021 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, at a great bargain -- as long as you don't mind a used model. From now until Friday, Oct. 28, you can pick up a refurbished Paperwhite for as low as $85, which saves you $55 compared to what it would cost new. But with a limited supply of these used models, there is a chance they may sell out before then.
Clayton News Daily

Catch Some Zs and Save Big With These Early Black Friday 2022 Mattress Deals

Whether it’s exercise clothes, kitchen gear, or even a beloved hobby, you invest a lot of time and money in your day-to-day activities, so why wouldn’t you do the same for your quality of sleep? If your creaky, lumpy, or saggy mattress has you losing sleep literally and figuratively, there is no better time to purchase a replacement than during Black Friday. After all, you do spend at least a third of your life asleep!
Popular Science

Popular Science

55K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy