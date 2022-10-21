Read full article on original website
Andover Alzheimer’s Walk Raises Nearly $500,000 for Research and Support
More than 1,600 residents and 250 teams from the North Shore and surrounding communities participated in this year’s Northeastern Massachusetts Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, October 2 at Brickstone Square in Andover. Participants raised more than $490,000 towards the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Giving Away Millions is Serious Work and Great Fun for Bill and Joyce Cummings
For years, Bill and Joyce Cummings were undercover billionaires. They lived well, but not large, maintaining their relatively modest Winchester home (along with a smallish condo in Florida), driving decade-old cars, and flying economy class. When Bill, ever frugal, said hello to his neighbors, he would complain about the money he spent keeping his yard maintained.
A Contemporary Home in Gloucester Goes Vertical to Make the Most of Its Beachy Views
Attracted to a contemporary house that Heather Weiss designed on Wingaersheek Beach, the owners of this Long Beach home, also located in Gloucester, engaged the architect to design something with a similar sensibility for their relatively small corner lot. The result? A contemporary, 3,700-square-foot, three-story home with a family-friendly backyard. “We minimized the footprint and maximized the height,” the studioHW founder says.
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston
A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Multi-alarm fire rips through $2.5 million Andover home
ANDOVER, Mass. — An Andover home was destroyed after a 3-alarm fire ripped through the house on Sunday afternoon. Around 12:13 p.m., fire crews responded to 15 Somerset Drive where a $2.5 million house was shown spewing flames from the second-story windows. When Boston 25 crews arrived on the...
Massachusetts man denied parole in the shooting death of 25-year-old Derrick Wilson
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board recently concluded by a unanimous vote that a Massachusetts man be denied parole after murdering another man. According to the Board, on November 18, 2010, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Kenneth Faulk was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Derrick Wilson. Faulk was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
‘It’s not going to intimidate or stop me’: Michelle Wu responds to continued protests by ‘same individuals’
“I’ve experienced this throughout my entire career.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday addressed the continued protests and disruptions by demonstrators she’s been subjected to outside her home and at many public events since taking office. Last week, Wu shut down a press conference she was holding in Clifford...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New England
A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a half ounce of cocaine....
