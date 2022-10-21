The Wareham High School DECA is looking for vendors for its first-ever craft fair, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans, photographers, printers, jewelers, potters, florists, soap makers, candle makers, designers and all other local crafters are encouraged to fill out the vendor form available at www.warehamdeca.com. Each vendor space costs $50, and table rental costs $10. There will be raffles, prizes and more.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO