Carver, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theweektoday.com

Carl Wilga, 59

WAREHAM - Carl R. “Willy” Wilga, 59, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Worcester to the late Walter and Sandra (Piiranian) he grew up in Quinsig Village in Worcester before moving to Millbury and then to Wareham. He was a graduate of Millbury Memorial High School...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Sensational School Spirit at Wareham High

“We can’t hear you,” yelled the Wareham High School senior class at the rival juniors during the cheering contest. But they were both drowned out by the high-pitched screams of eighth-graders, who won the contest hands down. The pep rally capped off a spirit week filled with costumes,...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Onlookers ‘blown away’ by Marion glass blowing demonstration

MARION — With a 5,000 degree flame and a twist of her wrist, glass artist Kim Savoie turned a glass tube into a paper-thin bubble within seconds. During a demonstration of glass-blowing techniques held outside of the Elizabeth Taber Library — and well away from any flammable structures — on Saturday, Oct. 22, Savoie showed onlookers the art and science behind glass working.
MARION, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance

Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham High School Craft Fair looking for vendors

The Wareham High School DECA is looking for vendors for its first-ever craft fair, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans, photographers, printers, jewelers, potters, florists, soap makers, candle makers, designers and all other local crafters are encouraged to fill out the vendor form available at www.warehamdeca.com. Each vendor space costs $50, and table rental costs $10. There will be raffles, prizes and more.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Lions’ fall festival brought fun to families

MATTAPOISETT — Kids dressed in their Halloween best descended on Shipyard Park for the Mattapoisett Lions Club Fall Free Family Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Mattapoisett Lions Club Secretary Timothy Ray, the fall festival is one of the many ways the club gives back to the local community.
MATTAPOISETT, MA

